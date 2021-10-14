Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s Season 8 Is Now Live

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is receiving a brand-new wave of content with Season 8, Mythic. From new in-campaign collectibles to a whole new array of cosmetics, there’s a lot for fans to dig into, before the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021.

Here’s an overview of the major additions coming with Mythic.

100 new tiers of content for Season 8 (including brand new armor sets, back accessories, vehicle skins, techsuits, and more)

Icebox, a Halo Online map now playable in custom games and matchmaking for Halo 3

In-campaign collectibles for Halo 3

Updated options for Halo 3: ODST Firefight as well as Sentinels as an enemy type

Custom Game Browser (CGB) support for Halo: CE and Halo 3

As you might be able to gather, Mythic has a kind of “medieval” theme with its new armour sets, which resemble everything from a knight to a Roman centurion. Weapon and vehicle skins have also been added to fit the new techsuit designs. There are also a host of new season challenges with rewards, which you can see below.

Lamentable: Complete the “Tea Time” and “Legion’s Bane” Challenges:

Tea Time: Defeat 5,000 Enemies. Defeating enemy players in matchmaking grants 10x progress.

Legion’s Bane: Earn 7,000 points for kills in PvE modes. Earn 1 for Grunts, Jackals, and Drones. 5 for Elites and Brutes. 10 for Hunters and vehicles.

Reward: Evalach’s Lament Back Accessory for Halo 3

Veteran Veneer: Complete the “Montage Starter Kit” and “Infamous” Challenges:

Montage Starter Kit: Earn 500 Headshots in matchmade games.

Infamous: Earn 200 multikill or spree category medals in matchmade PvP games.

Reward: Scorned Fate Battle Rifle Skin for Halo 3

The Hogfather: Complete the “Beast Mode” and “Chrononaut” Challenges:

Beast Mode: Earn 117 kills as either the Gunner or Driver of a Warthog while in matchmaking.

Chrononaut: Complete a cross-game campaign playlist.

Reward: Gilded Lion Warthog Skin for Halo 3

Finally, a host of performance updates have been added to The Master Chief Collection, including a 4K HUD for Halo: CE, cinematic updates for Halo 4, and parity fixes for Halo 2.