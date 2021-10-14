Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s Season 8 Is Now Live

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is receiving a brand-new wave of content with Season 8, Mythic. From new in-campaign collectibles to a whole new array of cosmetics, there’s a lot for fans to dig into, before the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021.
Here’s an overview of the major additions coming with Mythic.
- 100 new tiers of content for Season 8 (including brand new armor sets, back accessories, vehicle skins, techsuits, and more)
- Icebox, a Halo Online map now playable in custom games and matchmaking for Halo 3
- In-campaign collectibles for Halo 3
- Updated options for Halo 3: ODST Firefight as well as Sentinels as an enemy type
- Custom Game Browser (CGB) support for Halo: CE and Halo 3
As you might be able to gather, Mythic has a kind of “medieval” theme with its new armour sets, which resemble everything from a knight to a Roman centurion. Weapon and vehicle skins have also been added to fit the new techsuit designs. There are also a host of new season challenges with rewards, which you can see below.
Lamentable: Complete the “Tea Time” and “Legion’s Bane” Challenges:
- Tea Time: Defeat 5,000 Enemies. Defeating enemy players in matchmaking grants 10x progress.
- Legion’s Bane: Earn 7,000 points for kills in PvE modes. Earn 1 for Grunts, Jackals, and Drones. 5 for Elites and Brutes. 10 for Hunters and vehicles.
- Reward: Evalach’s Lament Back Accessory for Halo 3
Veteran Veneer: Complete the “Montage Starter Kit” and “Infamous” Challenges:
- Montage Starter Kit: Earn 500 Headshots in matchmade games.
- Infamous: Earn 200 multikill or spree category medals in matchmade PvP games.
- Reward: Scorned Fate Battle Rifle Skin for Halo 3
The Hogfather: Complete the “Beast Mode” and “Chrononaut” Challenges:
- Beast Mode: Earn 117 kills as either the Gunner or Driver of a Warthog while in matchmaking.
- Chrononaut: Complete a cross-game campaign playlist.
- Reward: Gilded Lion Warthog Skin for Halo 3
Finally, a host of performance updates have been added to The Master Chief Collection, including a 4K HUD for Halo: CE, cinematic updates for Halo 4, and parity fixes for Halo 2.