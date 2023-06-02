Hi-Fi Rush’s Updated Steam Achievement Could Hint at Upcoming DLC

A new set of Steam Achievements for Hi-Fi Rush could indicate some sort of DLC is on the way for Xbox’s surprise hit.

As spotted on Reddit by user GGP3, there were recently 120 new TBA achievements added to Hi-Fi Rush. Without descriptions, it’s hard to say exactly what these might apply to, but considering the amount, it seems likely there’s some kind of content drop on the way, whether that’s a story DLC or some kind of new mode.

An announcement could be made at the upcoming Xbox Showcase, which is scheduled to take place on June 11 at 10am PT. Microsoft has said the showcase will have “some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internals studios, and our many creative partners around the world. “

Immediately following the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft will also hold a Starfield Direct, taking a deep-dive into Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG.

Hi-Fi Rush was shadow-dropped during an Xbox Developer Direct back in July and was immediately met with rave reviews from both critics and fans. Our own review awarded the title a 9.5/10, saying, “Xbox Game Pass finally has its next-gen killer app.”

The title is developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and best known for its work on The Evil Within. Back in February, Mikami announced he was planning on leaving the studio in “the coming months.”

Hi-Fi Rush marked a massive departure for the studio, but it’s wracked up over 2 million players since launch, and according to Xbox’s marketing VP it’s been “a breakout hit.” Tango has continued to release updates for Hi-Fi Rush over the last few months, adding new cosmetics as well as a photo mode.

Hi-Fi Rush is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.