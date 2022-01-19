Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Brings Back some Old Friends

We are officially less than a month away from Horizon Forbidden West‘s release and developer, Guerrilla has released a story trailer that reintroduces some familiar faces that players of the 2017 game will recognize.

The story trailer dives deeper into the game’s narrative which includes the new challenges and mysteries Alloy will discover on her journey to the west. As Alloy travels to the unknown frontier of the Forbidden West which is the apocalyptic version of the western United States which includes the landscapes of California, Nevada, and Utah. She isn’t going at it alone, along for the ride include stalwarts from the last game, Varl (son of Nora War-Chief Sona) and Erend (captain of the Carja Sun-King Avad’s Vanguard). In addition, Aloy will find new allies in the game’s characters, Zo, Alva, and Kotallo, according to the PlayStation Blog.

It will be business as usual for Aloy as she deals with machine enemies, but this time around, Forbidden West introduces new foes for her to overcome. She will also deal with warring human factions, one of which is a band of rebels, led by Regalla who, similar to Aloy have tamed the local machines to use as war mounts.

Horizon Forbidden West was first revealed at Sony’s PS5 event in June 2020, afterwards, PlayStation has been pretty quiet on the game until recently. Back in May 2021, PlayStation showed off a 14-minute PS5 gameplay demo during one of their State of Play presentations.

The presentation showed off the PlayStation 5 version advantages of Horizon Forbidden West, which includes haptic feedback, 3D audio, enhanced lighting, improved visual effects, reduced loading times, HDR support, and performance mode. The game was initially on track to release in late 2021, but development was partially impacted by the pandemic and was delayed to early 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on PS4 and PS5 on February 18th.