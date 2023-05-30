HyperX Introduces Comfortable New Headset & Earbuds

HyperX, who are best known for their gaming peripherals and accessories as a part of HP, have announced their newest gaming headset and an all-new set of earbuds as well.

Today the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset and the Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds were both announced as part of COMPUTEX 2023, with a focus on comfort, design, and features. The Cloud III offers “signature comfort” and immersive audio through its 53mm angled drivers and accurate 3D audio spatialization. This is the newest iteration of the Cloud headset from HyperX since the release of the Cloud II in 2015.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cloud III, our next generation Cloud gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX. “HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset.” The Cloud III is designed for long gaming sessions, with its memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband.

Alongside this announcement comes the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds, which also center on a comfortable experience while offering up to 35 hours of battery life. Hermann continued, “We’re also excited to share the new Cirro Buds Pro with gamers and casual listeners, offering immersive sound and comfort to meet a range of audio needs”. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue, and tan.

These new products will be available through the HyperX US Shop online, with the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset available now for $99.99 and the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds coming in June for $79.99. For 20 years, HyperX has created gaming peripherals for an ever-changing market, and with these newest iterations on some of their classic designs, gamers and casual listeners everywhere should find the sort of experience they are looking for through HyperX’s high-end products.