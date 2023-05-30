News

HyperX Introduces Comfortable New Headset & Earbuds

“WE’RE ALL GAMERS"
Steven Green | May 30, 2023
hyperx-introduces-comfortable-new-headset-amp-earbuds

HyperX, who are best known for their gaming peripherals and accessories as a part of HP, have announced their newest gaming headset and an all-new set of earbuds as well.

Today the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset and the Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds were both announced as part of COMPUTEX 2023, with a focus on comfort, design, and features. The Cloud III offers “signature comfort” and immersive audio through its 53mm angled drivers and accurate 3D audio spatialization. This is the newest iteration of the Cloud headset from HyperX since the release of the Cloud II in 2015.

Hyperx Cloud Iii Gaming Headset 2

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cloud III, our next generation Cloud gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX. “HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset.” The Cloud III is designed for long gaming sessions, with its memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband.

Alongside this announcement comes the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds, which also center on a comfortable experience while offering up to 35 hours of battery life. Hermann continued, “We’re also excited to share the new Cirro Buds Pro with gamers and casual listeners, offering immersive sound and comfort to meet a range of audio needs”. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue, and tan.

Hyperx Cirro Buds Pro Earbuds

These new products will be available through the HyperX US Shop online, with the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset available now for $99.99 and the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds coming in June for $79.99. For 20 years, HyperX has created gaming peripherals for an ever-changing market, and with these newest iterations on some of their classic designs, gamers and casual listeners everywhere should find the sort of experience they are looking for through HyperX’s high-end products.

File Under: HyperX
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

ss 6f8e1ccf82fd822d24c6c6c9e17b91618b9ab01e.1920x1080

Evil Wizard (PC) Review

Evil Wizard is a fun and engaging title that is easy to recommend for action…

CB 3

The Future of Gaming Is Here: MSI’s Cyborg 15 Laptop

Discover the future of gaming with the MSI Cyborg 15 laptop, featuring innovative design, powerful…

farworld pioneers

Farworld Pioneers (PC) Review

Farworld Pioneers has a long way to go to set itself apart from its predecessors.…

Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition (2)

Company of Heroes 3 (PS5) Review

Company of Heroes 3 on PS5 is not an ideal way to play this fantastic…

be29aeb89512a3791b8e3fc96ed0b467e78ca458

System Shock (2023) PC Review

System Shock is an upgraded classic with dated elements that needs quality of life improvements,…