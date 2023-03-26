5 Best PS5 Peripherals to Enrich Your Next-Gen Experience

A next-gen console deserves next-gen accessories—invest in these top-of-the-line PS5 peripherals to up your gaming experience.

The PlayStation 5 is over two years old now; it’s officially discounted for the first time, Sony has declared their chip supply issues resolved, and exclusive games are starting to line up. It’s safe to say the fifth generation of PlayStation is truly here and up to speed, and now that the hunt for stock is slowing down, it’s time to turn focus to premium accessories.

There’s already a plethora of PS5 peripherals to take your next-gen console to the next level.

1) DualSense Edge Controller

The newest item on our list of PS5 peripherals is Sony’s own DualSense Edge controller. Much like Microsoft’s Elite controllers for Xbox, the Edge gives players power to customize their own controls with premium features like replaceable thumbstick modules and adjustable trigger lengths. An onboard function button can be used to toggle between controller profiles, so you can remap buttons to your liking for particular games or scenarios and swap between them on the fly.

Unfortunately the Edge doesn’t make up for the regular DualSense’s short battery life, its biggest flaw, but otherwise it’s a substantial enhancement upon the base experience. If you spend a considerable amount of time playing your PS5, especially in your favourite game’s competitive modes, it may be worth checking out.

What we said: “Sony knows how to build quality technology, and this controller is yet another example of the attention to quality the brand is known for. For gamers looking to take their PlayStation 5 gaming to the next level, the DualSense Edge offers superior quality that justifies its cost.“

2) HyperX ChargePlay Duo for DualSense

Speaking of the elephant in the room, the DualSense could use a better battery, but there are are several PS5 peripherals to help accommodate. For our money, the HyperX ChargePlay Duo for DualSense is a great solution.

Economically priced at $29.99 USD ($44.99 CAD), the ChargePlay Duo charges two controllers at once, ideal for keeping a backup ready on the fly. Unlike other dual-charging bases, however, HyperX’s option has a weighted base to keep it secure even in the most chaotic of living rooms. With its compact, PS5-inspired design, it will blend right into your setup—and won’t break the bank either.

What we said: “The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is altogether a fantastic charging option for your PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, and at a price of $29.99 USD, you can’t go wrong.“

3) PSVR 2

Though technically Sony’s latest foray into virtual reality falls among the roster of PS5 peripherals, it’s almost closer to a hardware platform in itself.

The PlayStation VR2 offers a host of improvements over its PS4 predecessor, starting with the haptic feedback and 3D audio found on the PS5 proper. Its headset packs a 4K OLED display with a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and 110-degree field of view, and eye-tracking technology helps translate your personal reactions into your games.

There are other bells and whistles like an immersive setup process that allows you to configure the headset for your playing space, or use the headset with non-VR games and streaming services as a “personal cinema screen,” independent of the console and freeing up the TV screen for others. With all of this, the PS VR2 could just transcend the realm of PS5 peripherals and become a worthy platform in itself.

What we said: “PSVR 2 gets so much right the second time around by modernising comfort and controls, while it pushes the PS5’s next-gen capabilities further to create a promising renewal for a platform that stagnated over the years.“

4) BackBone One PlayStation Edition

Freeing up the TV while still getting to play your console is a growing niche in the peripheral market. Nintendo has been blazing the second-screen experience for a decade now, and having a console experience in your hands is a game changer. Sony fans don’t need to sit out on this phenomenon thanks to the BackBone One controller (bonus points the PlayStation Edition, for brand synergy).

Slot your phone into this officially-licensed PS5 peripheral, use the PS Remote Play app, and get the Switch or Steam Deck experience with your next-gen Sony console. The BackBone One (conservatively) uses your phone’s battery and has a pass through charging port so you can fuel up while using it. Some may need a slight adjustment to its offset thumbsticks, but it’s a great compromise when sharing space with others.

What we said: “Where other [mobile grips] can feel flimsy, or require an awkward balance of force to get the phone situated, Backbone’s grip is as strong and intuitive as the company’s namesake.“

5) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Of course, one of the best investments players can make in their gaming setup is in their audio, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (or, again, the PlayStation iteration if you’re going for full brand recognition) has just about everything you could want in a gaming headset.

Of course, when it comes to headphones it’s worth ensuring that PS5 peripheral works well with 3D Audio, and SteelSeries’ Nova Pro Acoustic System plays very nicely with it indeed. After the system’s brief setup process, I plunged into Destiny 2’s PvP and felt immersed like never before. Between the active noise cancellation and the immaculate surround sound, it was like playing a favorite game for the first time again.

Granted, this is an expensive headset, befitting of its status as SteelSeries’ top-of-the-line, but it might be the only headset you need this generation. The icing on the cake is its dual audio system, allowing simultaneous connection to both your console and a second device via Bluetooth. Need to make sure you’re not missing important alerts on your phone while you’re in the groove, or want to listen to your favorite podcast while grinding? The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has you covered, and this is just the tip of its iceberg.

What we said: “The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless does more than virtually every other headset can do and they do it with a comfortable experience, a powerful Game Dac and an infinite supply of power in the form of multiple rechargeable batteries.“

Whatever you’re playing on your shiny new hardware, these PS5 peripherals are a great way to step up your experience. Stay tuned to CGMagazine as we continue breaking down the newest and best in gaming accessories like these—including the best accessories for Switch and Series X owners as well.