Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Confirmed to be Xbox and PC Exclusive

Following Redfall and Starfield
Brendan Frye | June 22, 2023
The upcoming Indiana Jones game, developed by Bethesda, has been confirmed to be an Xbox and PC exclusive, following Starfield and Redfall’s footsteps.

In a significant development for the gaming industry, Bethesda’s much-anticipated Indiana Jones game will be exclusively available on Xbox and PC. The news was confirmed during the FTC v. Microsoft case, revealing that the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The Indiana Jones game was initially announced in 2021, a few months before Microsoft completed its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. MachineGames, the studio renowned for the Wolfenstein franchise, is developing the game under a new Lucasfilm label.

Interestingly, the game was initially planned for a multiplatform release, including on PS5. However, following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the agreement with Disney, which owns the Indiana Jones franchise, was amended to make the game an Xbox and PC exclusive.

The Indiana Jones game is one of several Bethesda titles that have become exclusive to Xbox and PC following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax. This exclusivity trend has raised concerns about the potential impact on future Activision Blizzard games if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of that company goes ahead.

While details about the Indiana Jones game remain sparse, it is clear that the decision to make it an Xbox and PC exclusive marks a significant shift in the gaming landscape. It underscores the growing trend of platform exclusivity in the industry, a strategy that could shape the future of gaming as companies vie for dominance in the competitive market.

