Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Range To Launch October 20

At Intel Innovation conference in San Jose, the company unveiled the 13th Gen CPU range, including the blazing fast Core i9-13900K running at 5.8 GHz out of the box.

The first batch of chips from the 13th Gen will be the highly anticipated K-series along with the flagship Core i9-13900K. The series has long been a choice of enthusiasts thanks in both single-threaded and multithreaded performance, so it makes sense to start the launch with these chips.

Intel have announced that there would be six SKUs available at launch: Core i9 13900K, Core i9 13900KF, Core i7 13700K, Core i7 13700KF, Core i5 13600K, and Core i5 13600KF

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC – at scale and across all PC product segments. Combine this with an industry-leading partner ecosystem and new solutions like Intel Unison, and together we are showing the world what’s truly possible with the PC experience going forward.”

From the looks of things, the Intel 13th Gen is a solid move forward for desktop CPUs. The addition of more E-cores and up to 41% better multithreaded performance to handle multiple, compute-intensive workloads is also a great step. It should be exciting how it performs first hand, although it is hard to say how it will fare against the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 range, without proper testing.

Intel’s 13th Gen processors are here, and they’re bringing some new friends along for the ride. The new 700-series chipsets are launching alongside the 13th Gen CPUs, and they’re sure to make your computing experience even better. The new Intel 700 Series chipset is designed to provide increased reliability and performance, with eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes and 28 total lanes off the chipset. USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20 Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, while DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chip-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

While benchmark numbers are looking impressive, it’s still up in the air how well the 13900K will do in comparison to AMD’s latest Ryzen 7950X and 7900X chips. While there are only benchmarks against AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the numbers do look promising, so we are eager to see how the 13th gen range fairs in real world testing.

If you’re looking for a new desktop processor, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Intel’s 13th Gen processors. They’re set to start shipping on October 20th, and they’ll be compatible with Z790 motherboards. Intel says it will share more details on the rest of the 13th Gen processor family at a later date, so stay tuned for more information.