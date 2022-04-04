Intel Leak New Details on the Upcoming Arc GPU By Mistake

The latest demo video for Intel’s Arc Control showed off an unintentional quick peek at some GPU specifications ahead of the card’s release.

Last week, Wednesday, March 30, Intel released a video demo on the features included in the new Arc Control Software that would come with its new flagship GPUs. Surprisingly, the specs for an unknown GPU at high performance were presented for a quick moment in the video. While there were a couple more instances where the software’s client is shown running the GPU performance, the most interesting shot came at the 29-second mark.

The monitoring data was spotted by 3DCenter on Intel’s unreleased presentation test GPU that included some high-performance power as the screenshot showed the GPU utilization is over 99% with a 2250MHz GPU clock, and GPU power at 175W. This appeared to be the voltage without the full board power and could mean it would be in the 200W+ range, which would classify the GPU as top-of-the-line, since many of the new GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD have been close to 300W of power usage.

Additionally, the 1093MHz VRAM clock reading was shown, meaning it could deliver approximately 560GB/second at a rate of 17.5Gbps with a 256-bit bus width. With the GPU’s full utilization, it also showed the temperature at 80 degrees Celsius, which would be quite standard for a high-end GPU at peak performance. This was all based on the speculated data shown from the video, but if this was based on game performance from games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Horizon Forbidden West, I am in.

While Intel had launched its initial GPUs in laptops recently, the third competitor is sure to shake up the market between NVIDIA and AMD. The CPU company had already announced their plans to release more Arc GPUs this summer while NVIDIA had planned to launch their 40-series by this upcoming September. AMD has also joined in the GPU announcement competition about their new RDNA 3 architecture.

The reported features of the Arc GPUs have been said to deliver mesh shading, variable-rate shading, video upscaling, and real-time ray tracing. It would also use the integrated feature of AI-accelerated supersampling, which would be in direct competition with NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. Everything is looking interesting from the Intel camp, but more concrete data would have to convince me to switch to using an Arc to play my games like Elden Ring and God of War.