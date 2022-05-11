Intel Announces Several New Ai, Gpu, Cloud Products And Services At Intel Vision 2022

Today at Intel Vision 2022, the company announced the launch of Intel’s Habana Gaudi AI processor for training data centre workloads and the 12th Gen Intel Core HX processor.

Intel also provided details on its data center GPU, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, that’s code-named Sapphire Rapids. The roadmap for Intel’s infrastructure processing was also showcased, giving a look at how the company plans to keep developing moving forward. In terms of software and services, there was Project Apollo for smoother enterprise AI deployments, as well as Project Endgame and Intel On Demand for computing on-demand with the flexibility to meet the needs of evolving workloads.

“We are in the most dynamic global market of our lifetime. The challenges organizations face today are complex and interconnected, and success depends on their ability to quickly adopt and maximize leading-edge technologies and infrastructure,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “Today, we are excited to share how we are applying our scale, resources and the magic of silicon, software, and services to help customers and partners accelerate digital transformations in this complex environment.”

There was also a major leap in deep learning with Habana Gaudi2 which is a processor that is used for highest-end deep learning AI training. It’s known for its ability to enable customers to train more and pay less.

Gaudi deep learning AI technology powers the training system so that you can train more while spending less.

Launching today, Habana Gaudi2 and Greco AI accelerators are built on a single software track, called Synapse AI, which supports different architectures, enabling high-end users to take advantage of the processors’ performance and efficiency. As for the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable chip, it sets a new standard for modern performance, according to Intel.

According to the chip manufacturer, “The 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver exceptional overall performance, will support DDR5, PCIe Gen5 and CXL 1.1, and are equipped with new integrated accelerators that deliver up to 30x performance versus the prior generation through software and hardware optimizations for AI workloads.” The new 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, on the other hand, have up to 16 cores and clock speeds up to 5 GHz. They look to be tailor-made for professionals who need maximum performance and flexibility to navigate a hybrid environment.

There’s even more on the horizon too, as on May 11 at 10 am EST, Intel Vision, is having a conference with their chief technology officer Greg Lavander to show how Intel is helping address the growing security needs of business, along with much more. Intel is also working to provide a greener ecosystem by working to further reducing their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a brighter future and next-generation skills for tomorrow’s workforce like Intel’s AI Festival and collaboration with the Hidden Genius Project and Autodesk.