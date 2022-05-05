NIS America Reveals Its Exciting Upcoming Lineup For Spring & Summer 2022

Heading into the hotter months of the season, NIS America has announced their upcoming lineup of games so far for the 2022 year and like the months, they are bringing the heat.

NIS America is known for their expansive backlog of titles, such as the Disgaea, Ys, Trails, and Fallen Legion series of games, and with such a strong lineup of titles, they have been a staple company in the gaming industry since their inception back in 2003.

This month, the gaming world was gifted with what’s coming next for the exciting publisher in the Spring & Summer 2022 seasons, with a group of titles that aims to provide entertainment for the coming weeks. Without more introductions, this is what the exciting company aims to bring the gaming world soon, globally.

NIS America Releases Coming Soon in Spring & Summer 2022

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2

This mashup of two beloved titles from the NIS America catalog — Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound & ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman — finally make their way to the modern age, with the Classics Vol. 2 on Nintendo Switch only available as a bundle, or on PC where the titles can be purchased separately. With modes that never saw a western audience release before, these titles arrive on the new console generation a whole decade after release. The release date is right around the corner, and fans looking for a single player experience will need to look no further after May 10th, and pre-orders can be made through the NIS website.

Disgaea 6 Complete

The latest entry in the Disgaea series, Disgaea 6 launched back in June of last year. The complete edition not only comes with the base title for fans, but the Hollow DLC is included at no extra charge, and a PS5 upgrade will also be provided for those that claim the PS4 copy. Disgaea 6 Complete will be available worldwide on June 28th, featuring all the traditional tactical RPG gameplay Disgaea fans know and love, worldwide.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games

NIS America sharpened their game lineup with a brand-new title called Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, which is a huge genre bending title that can be described as an isometric shooter like Xevious or Twinbee, mixed with courtroom drama like Phoenix Wright or Danganronpa. With epic boss fights, and a sprawling narrative that features voice acting, this will be a new title to keep an eye out for. Yurukill releases on July 5 in North America, and can be pre-ordered also from the NIS America website.

Fallen Legion Collection

Finally, combining the two Fallen Legion titles into a neat bundle, is the collection releasing later this year by NIS America. The A-RPG series that features grid like gameplay elements, is heavily story based, and fans will want to see it through to its conclusion. It’s HUGE to finally announce not only will this exciting bundle release on PS5, but for the first time ever, Fallen Legion will find its way to the Xbox console line. With over 20 different storyline endings across the two titles, there will be plenty of value in this bundle releasing in North America on August 23rd.

Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 3

This title brings players back to what possibly Kickstarted the tactical RPG genre in 2002 with La Pucelle: Ragnarok and 2009’s Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Both arrive in this package with huge quality of life improvements such as the ability to rotate the camera, and updated sprite artwork for both titles, with a release date scheduled for August 30.

Besides these exciting titles releasing in the hotter months, when things start to cool down when Autumn comes around, NIS America still has one last title worth looking at in The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero, which takes place concurrently during the storyline of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, and its sequels, in the lands of Crossbell rather than Erebonia. This cult favourite JRPG finally sees an NA release on September 27th, also featuring quality of life improvements and enhanced visuals.

NIS America shows no signs of slowing down on their plethora of releases in the coming months with their huge lineup announcement. Fans who would like more information on any of these releases can visit the NIS America website for more information, or follow the official NIS Twitter for new announcements.