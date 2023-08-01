Leak Claims Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remake In Development

Whispers of a Remastered Tamrie
Brendan Frye
Brendan Frye | August 1, 2023

A Leak suggests Bethesda may be working on a remake of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion with the help of Metal Gear Solid 3 remake studio Virtuos games.

The Elder Scrolls community has consistently committed to revitalizing the Oblivion experience in recent years. A dedicated group of fans have worked on a Skyrim-engine-powered version of the game for over a decade. This fan-made project, aptly dubbed “Skyblivion,” has been a testament to the enduring popularity of the 2006 game and the potential for an official Oblivion remake.

Reports from various sources have ignited speculation over the potential remake. Unverified leaks suggest that Bethesda may be taking note of the fandom’s efforts and is possibly planning their own official refresh of the Elder Scrolls 4.

In a now-deleted post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, A Reddit user said to be a former employee of Virtuos made the claim about the studio working on the project. According to the user—verified by the subreddit’s mods as a legitimate former Virtuos employee—the studio is working on five different projects, including the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

Oblivion holds a special place in the hearts of RPG fans. As the fourth installment in the Elder Scrolls series, it built on the successes of its predecessor, Morrowind, and laid much of the groundwork for the acclaimed sequel, Skyrim. A remake would allow new players to experience the game in a modern context and provide long-time fans with a reason to revisit the captivating world of Cyrodiil.

Despite the excitement, it’s important to remember that these rumours are currently unconfirmed. Bethesda has not officially announced any plans to remake Oblivion as of yet. Even though it is an exciting concept hopefully Bethesda will shed some light on the situation in the coming months, and we will be there to cover it when they do.

