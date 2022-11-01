New Lime Crime X SEGA Introduces Sonic-Themed Hair & Makeup Line

A new collaboration between Lime Crime and Sonic the Hedgehog gives fans access to new Sonic-themed hair and makeup product line.

A brand-new collaboration between hair and makeup product brand Lime Crime and Sonic the Hedgehog has rushed to their website today, allowing fans of all creeds the ability to purchase some solid offerings in blue blur flair. This is the very first Sonic crossover into the hair and makeup market, which coincides with the company slogan of “Never Blend In” and there is a myriad of products on offer from eyeliners to hair dye products to showcase Sonic the Hedgehog fan spirit before Sonic Frontiers graces consoles on November 8.

Our limited edition Lime Crime x Sonic the Hedgehog collection is NOW AVAILABLE! Press play on color with Unicorn Hair Dyes and Venus Liquid Eyeliners inspired by the iconic @sonic_hedgehog characters. SHOP IT NOW➡️ https://t.co/JT12Dxluli #colormesonic pic.twitter.com/FwXRvgUq9S — Lime Crime (@limecrime) November 1, 2022

The products on offer include Unicorn hair dyes in Amy, Rouge, Shadow, Sonic, and Tails to cover all colour needs for $17, and Venus liquid pigment eyeliners in Rouge, Sonic and Tails colourways for $15 as well. The Lime Crime mission statement “to create 100% vegan & cruelty-free products that allow you to amplify your look and find joy through colour,” is exemplary in a collaboration with a beloved video game character that also doubles as an animal protected under ‘cruelty-free’.

This collaboration arrives on the eve of the latest title in the Sonic series of video games, with Sonic Frontiers launching on all major consoles on November 8, which is interesting considering Shadow and Rouge have yet to be officially confirmed to make an appearance in the title. It’s also worth noting that the character designs for Rouge and Shadow on the Lime Crime website are the same ones used in Sonic Adventure 2 for the Dreamcast back in 2001, which hasn’t been updated for modern consoles since it’s release on the Xbox 360 and PS3 console generation in 2012.

With all of the hype surrounding Sonic Frontiers, fans will learn more about the title as the week to launch gets closer.