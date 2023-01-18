The Exciting Lost Ark X The Witcher Crossover Launches Today

On Wednesday, Amazon Studios MMO Lost Ark revealed their upcoming crossover with The Witcher starts today, including all the bonuses the update brings.

Arkesia gets much thicker with The Witcher event happening, and players can dive in right now to enjoy all of the bonuses. After a four-hour server maintenance downtime this morning, players can enjoy the crossover event as the developers have intended. The release trailer can be seen below, featuring notable characters like Yennefer, Dandelion, Ciri, and Triss Merigold from The Witcher series of games.

The event runs from today, January 18, until February 22, so fans have ample time to experience The Witcher-based happenings in Lost Ark. While working with the staple characters from The Witcher universe, fans can adventure through a series of Story-based quests as well as daily quests that can be repeated for rewards. Quest rewards can include Witcher Potions, Two Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring Five Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and a new Title for those willing to walk the path.

Key Lost Ark Update Features

As with every update, however, there are general notes that just make Lost Ark a more user-friendly experience, and the following are details surrounding better gameplay additions included with the crossover:

Guilds receive a gold deposit system, complete with a ledger that shows the balances made on the guild’s gold ledger.

Three new guild research options: Battlefield Recon, Battlefield Flare, and Battlefield Debilitation.

Added three rank A Guild raid match enemies: Proxima, Magmadon, and Kohinorr, complete with seven new siege achievements that unlock earnable toys.

An improved mercenary UI system, complete with notifications of mercenary status, and the Mercenary hire/request period will now take place 10 minutes before the start of PvP.

The minimum requirement for Lost Ark PvP Island Siege ranking rewards has been changed to 1000 points.

Two new PvP Island Sieges added: Lush Reed Island and Golden Wave Island.

And MANY more general improvements that can be found on the Lost Ark website.

The massive Lost Ark X The Witcher crossover is live now until February 22, so fans should jump back into Arkesia to experience the huge event while they’re still able.