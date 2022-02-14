MMO Lost Ark Adds More Europe Servers Due to Player Influx

Lost Ark just came out and already needs more server space as the player counts surpass expectations.

The latest MMO, Lost Ark, launched last week on Friday, February 11, 2022, for everyone and continues to deal with its traffic problems. The game was already under maintenance in early access because it was so popular, but now the issue presses on. While it is not a bad issue to have for the developers, Smilegate RPG has been said to be working on having an entire new region setup to deal with the influx of players on the game. The game being the second most-played game of all time within its first couple days at launch says it all.

A Lost Ark blog post already revealed that Smilegate and Amazon Games are giving away “a launch celebration gift” to reward players for the successful launch. The gift will be available from now until March 1st at 11:59pm PT (March 2nd at 8.59am CET) and should be available to players joining the new server as well. The gift includes these items:

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount) Terpeion Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

Healing Battle Item Chest x10

Offensive Battle Item Chest x10

Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x3

Weekly Trade potions Pack x3

Phoenix Plume x20

One of the most important things noted in the blog affects players who are currently playing on the Central European servers. The new server will be separate from the other. This means that cross-region play will not be available. This also means that players who plan to move to the new region should hold off on claiming their “per Account” items like the Founder’s Pack Redemption.

Another important point mentioned was how “region-wide features, such as your Royal Crystal and Silver balances from Central Europe will not be accessible in the new European region.” The Lost Ark blog stressed that the new region would “be ideal for players who have not yet created their character or haven’t otherwise committed to stay on their existing server.” If you are in this dilemma, you will have to make some hard decisions.

The dev team has stressed they are working around the clock to get the new region live as soon as possible but “lengthy queue times” will continue until they have the new region up. This message came up on Twitter following the reset of specific servers to deal with some issues.

At 6:45pm PT/2:45am UTC we will be restarting the following servers.



‣ Kadan

‣ Zinnervale

‣ Wei

‣ Inanna

‣ Thaemine

‣ Antares

‣ Ninevah



The downtime should be very short. Thank you for your patience. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 14, 2022

For a deep dive and quick guide to Lost Ark, check out our review of the game. The review highlighted the flexibility of the skills system and the expansive character creation are some major strengths for the MMO. Watch out, World of Warcraft and Swords of Legends Online! A new challenger has appeared.