Lost Ark Server Maintenance Scheduled Due To Launch Issues, Launch Delayed

Due to congestion issues at launch, the new Amazon Game Studio MMORPG Lost Ark is scheduled to go down for maintenance today.

The ambitious title that has seen a release in the Eastern Hemisphere in 2019 has finally made its way westward today in a global release. However, that release has hit a snag due to server congestion, and the makers of Lost Ark have acted fast on the issues with scheduled maintenance.

The @playlostark Twitter Account has posted “Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated, and we’ll update you soon.”

Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours.



Your patience is appreciated and we’ll update you soon. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 11, 2022

Due to the overwhelming popularity — Steam’s sixth most popular title EVER — of the MMO ahead of launch, it’s not surprising a free-to-play game would have full servers on its launch day. A PlayLostArk update post detailed the obstruction with game servers and has offered players who have adopted the Founder’s Packs earlier in the week more incentives if they switch to less congested servers.

One of the main reasons players are hesitant to swap servers according to developers, is due to their redemption of the Founder’s Pack already on specific servers. Smilegate has stepped in to help:

“To help combat this and make exploring new servers a more reasonable choice, we will be granting ALL Founder’s Pack purchasers that redeem their pack by 12 PM PT (8 PM UTC) on Monday, February 14th an extra set of the exclusive items from the Founder’s Pack they redeemed (e.g., the Founder’s Exclusive Pet and Founder’s Title from the Bronze pack; see full list below) as well as some additional Royal Crystals for Silver, Gold, and Platinum Pack purchasers.” Lost Ark Updates

The scheduled server maintenance has happened today was said to last for about four hours, as provided by the Lost Ark forum. Smilegate will also be opening new servers in an attempt to combat server congestion for existing and new players alike. There will also be a limit on new character creation slots for existing server players, especially for those that play on the more trafficked ones.

After receiving much-needed hull patches, the Lost Ark aims to sail more smoothly later today.