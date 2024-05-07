Marvel Snap Unveils A New Season: A Blink In Time

Nuverse has announced a new season of Marvel SNAP called A Blink in Time, with a huge update for fans to look forward to in the coming month.

Entering its 24th season, Marvel SNAP – A Blink in Time features many updates for players to look out for. They range from new characters joining the game in the coming month from the season pass and series 5 to two new locations, albums, twitch drops, and many more starting on May 7th, 2024.

Available in the season pass, players will be able to obtain Blink. Originally using her power of teleportation to send the X-Men to the moon, she will be using her powers to assist the players in swapping their last card being played with a high-cost card from their deck.

Blink isn’t the only character joining Marvel Snap – A Blink in Time, as players can expect to obtain these sets of new characters in the coming month as part of Series 5:

May 7th: Baron Zemo – On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location.

May 7th: Nocturne – You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.

May 14th: Sage – +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.

May 21st: Namora – On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location.

May 28th: Sasquatch – Cost 1 less for each card you played last turn.

Expanding on the set of new characters being released, base cards and variants of characters from Series 4 and Series 5 will be coming out each week in May as part of the Spotlight Caches as you level up your Collection Level. From the wide range of Series 4 and Series 5 cards and Spotlight Varients coming out, here is a list of rosters to look out for to expand your collection!

Marvel Snap Spotlight Caches May 7th:

Nocturne (base) and Nocturne – Alberto Dal Lago Variant [07]

Caiera (base) and Caiera – Alex Harley Varient [04]

Selene (base) and Selene – Quiet Council Varient [06]

Marvel Snap Spotlight Caches May 14th:

Sage (base) and Sage – Alberto Dal Lago Variant [05]

Legion (base) and Legion – Flaviano Variant [09]

The Living Tribunal (base) and The Living Tribunal – Inkpulp Variant [07]

Marvel Snap Spotlight Caches May 21st:

Namora (base) and Namora – Alberto Dal Lago Varient [07]

Black Knight (base) and Black Knight Varient #4

Skaar (base) and Skaar Varient #4

Marvel Snap Spotlight Caches May 28th:

Sasquatch (base) and Sasquatch – Alberto Dal Lago Varient [07]

Havok (base) and Havok – Hellfire Gala Variant [04]

Ravonna Renslayer (base) and Ravonna Renslayer – Chibi Variant [05]

Alongside revealing new characters, Marvel SNAP will introduce two new locations for players to utilize. In the first location, Panoptichron, cards that didn’t start in your deck get +2 Power. For the second location, Cacun, Power doesn’t count toward winning the game. With the two new locations available, it will add some spice to your game and rethink your strategy to claim victorious!

To help personalize your Marvel SNAP account, three brand-new albums will be available throughout the month, and Avatars, Variants, and Emote will be available by completing the set of albums. The brand new albums player can expect to see are:

May 7th: Move Your Hipps Rewards – Werewolf By Night Avatar, 1000 Credits, Heimdall Shocked Emote, and Werewolf By Night Varient.

May 15th: Cute but Deadly Rewards – Silk Avatar, 1000 Collector’s Token, Gambit Swoon Emote, and Silk Varient.

May 31st: Oops, All Chibis Rewards – Iron Lad Avatar, 1000 Credits, Iron Lad The Thinker Emote, and Iron Lad Varient.

To help make completing the albums easier, Marvel SNAP will be having two Shop Takeovers. On May 15th and the 16th, Rian Gonzales will be taking over the shop to help fill your collection, including a brand new Jubilee Variant. The second shop takeovers will occur on May 31st and June 1st, with Rian returning as the shop is chibi-focused but will have many more variants, including Miles Morals, Wolverine, Dracula, and Cyclops.

Although that is everything that’s coming to Marvel SNAP in May, players can watch their favourite Marvel SNAP Twitch streamer to earn Boosters, Credits, and two X-Men ‘97 Variants. The Twitch Drop will be available from May 7th to the 15th, just in time for the X-Men ‘97 Finale.

Watch 2 hours to earn 65 Random Boosters.

Watch 4 hours to earn 350 Credits.

Watch 6 hours to earn Mister Sinister and Bishop X-Men ‘97 Variants.

If your Marvel SNAP account is not linked to Twitch, you can head to marvelsnap.com/twitchdrops to link your account today!

It is quite an exciting season for Marvel SNAP fans to look forward to, with new characters and variants, locations, and albums coming to the game. Are you ready to hop from one reality to another?