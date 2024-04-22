Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Drops Loaded With Easter Eggs

Marvel Entertainment released the Deadpool & Wolverine official trailer today, offering fans a first look into the story as it will be out on July 26, 2024.

The Merc-with-a-Mouth is back in high-octane action and with a dear old friend! The Deadpool & Wolverine official trailer has finally come out today, as posted on the Marvel Entertainment official YouTube channel. The trailer contained many easter eggs and teases for what is to come in this third installment for Wade Wilson.

The trailer revealed some full shots of Hugh Jackman re-suited up one more time for the big screen, but this time, he is rocking the classic Wolverine look from the 90s comics and animated series. The first X-Men movie, released in 2000, poked fun at expectations that Wolverine would wear such an outfit in a scene where he complains about his suit. “What would you prefer, yellow spandex?” another character asks. And what better time than now, when X-Men ’97 just dropped on Disney+ recently? Ryan Reynolds joined Jackson in donning his iconic Deadpool character but with some slight changes.

The two are back and seem to be trying to save Deadpool’s world and friends with the help or non-help of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from the series Loki. However, this version is headed by Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen. This plot point was shown in the teaser shown during the Super Bowl back in February. As for Wolverine, it appeared he “failed” his world. Sounded ominous but definitely a hint to the post-apocalyptic Logan from the movie Logan. The two may not get off to the best start when they square off, but we will have to see how they come together and why exactly when the film drops.

So, what were some noticeable teases and hints right off the bat? Well, for one, it appeared in one shot where the two are doing a slow-motion walk into the frame. Wade is seen holding his typical two pistols, which are very golden. Potential upgrade, maybe? Potential flex from the merc, most likely! There was also an Ant-Man suit in its giant form that the two main characters jumped out of, hinting that one of his suits might be lost or maybe he is dead in one of the universes.

Another tease included a quick shot outside of this Ant-Man suit, showing a bunch of characters staring at the two jumping out of the mouth area of the suit. If you pause on this shot, you will see a red-skinned person in a suit. This must hint that the comic character Azazel is back! He was first introduced in the film X-Men: First Class and supposedly died in the same movie. In this same shot of the two titular characters, it appears they are jumping into a portal similar to those used by Doctor Strange, not the TVA-style ones.

This trailer also introduced us to the first on-screen appearance of Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World, The Crown) as Cassandra Nova, aka Professor Xavier’s twin sister. These are just some of the quick observations to get fans riled up for this film. The main thing to appreciate is that Jackman is reprising his role as his biggest role to date after departing with the character in the 2017 film Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine also mark the first time these two are actually tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox back in 2019.

The trailer contained many jokes already aimed at Marvel Studios and Disney. Wade is talking to his recurring friend Blind Al and mentions how “cocaine was the one thing Kevin Feige said was off limits.” Then, Leslie Uggams’ character throws more iterations of cocaine and mentions the popular Frozen song, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be out in theatres on July 26, 2024.