Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returns As Wolverine & New Video Explains How

Ryan Reynolds dropped a bombshell on Twitter last night revealing Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, today Reynolds and Jackman answered questions.

The second video posted to Facebook, describes how it is even possible to have Hugh Jackman return in Deadpool 3, seeing as how Wolverine didn’t have the liveliest of endings at the end of 2017’s Logan. The latest video can be seen below, as posted on Reynold’s Twitter.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

While Hugh Jackman is making a return is definitely a huge surprise, it has also been confirmed this will be the first film where the “merc with a mouth” will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During this brief sit down, Ryan Reynolds explains: “Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing, Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” which confirms Logan from 2017 is a standalone movie, although it featured Patrick Stewart’s Professor X heavily, it wasn’t confirmed to be a part of the MCU. Immediately after relaying that information, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! played loudly and intentionally drowned out the two actors’ Deadpool 3 plot synopsis in signature Ryan Reynolds fashion.

The initial announcement made last night, also featured Reynolds’ signature flair, by using a full monologue to set the stage:

Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds said in the video, seated on his couch. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time? – Ryan Reynolds

To which Jackman responds nonchalantly “Yeah, sure Ryan,” while walking upstairs in the background. The initial Deadpool 3 announcement also gave a movie release date, very prematurely, as September 6, 2024. Fans can swing over to Reynolds’ Twitter to stay tuned in to any further announcements.