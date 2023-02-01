Microsoft to Delist Xbox 360 Games in a Confusing Move

For a company placing emphasis on the digital age, Microsoft is set to delist a wealth of Xbox 360 games from ONLY the aging console’s marketplace in a week.

The Xbox 360 console was released way back in 2005 and since has seen little change in the ability to fire the console up and play at a moment’s notice. But Microsoft made a post with the surprising move on their Xbox Support website detailing what will be affected. The 46 listed titles are set to be removed solely from the 360’s marketplace and will still be available to download with a future generation console such as the Xbox One or Series S/X.

Lost Odyssey

Older beloved titles — and former Xbox 360 exclusive titles — such as Lost Odyssey, and The Witcher 2 will no longer be available for purchase starting on February 7. Notably, fans who have already purchased the to-be-delisted titles can freely download them if they have been deleted from the console. Below is the list of the included games to be delisted provided by Gematsu:

Xbox 360 Games Delisted On February 7

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: GO

Dark Souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEAL

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

SplinterCellConviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

Interestingly enough, the listed title Castle Crashers is currently unavailable from the entire Xbox Store from all console generations and PC. Castle Crashers Remastered is readily available, but the remastered version can’t be played on the Xbox 360 and costs $14.99 to re-adopt.

It remains to be seen if Xbox will continue to delist more titles on the Xbox 360 or even the newer generation of consoles in the future, so fans will just need to stay vigilant on the released lists. Fans can also purchase and download the above-listed titles on their former Xbox hardware until February 7, so those on the fence should act fast.