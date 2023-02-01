News

Microsoft to Delist Xbox 360 Games in a Confusing Move

Must Be 'This Young' To Download
| February 1, 2023
microsoft to delist xbox 360 games in a confusing move 23020102 4

For a company placing emphasis on the digital age, Microsoft is set to delist a wealth of Xbox 360 games from ONLY the aging console’s marketplace in a week.

The Xbox 360 console was released way back in 2005 and since has seen little change in the ability to fire the console up and play at a moment’s notice. But Microsoft made a post with the surprising move on their Xbox Support website detailing what will be affected. The 46 listed titles are set to be removed solely from the 360’s marketplace and will still be available to download with a future generation console such as the Xbox One or Series S/X.

Microsoft To Delist Xbox 360 Games In A Confusing Move 23020102 1
Lost Odyssey

Older beloved titles — and former Xbox 360 exclusive titles — such as Lost Odyssey, and The Witcher 2 will no longer be available for purchase starting on February 7. Notably, fans who have already purchased the to-be-delisted titles can freely download them if they have been deleted from the console. Below is the list of the included games to be delisted provided by Gematsu:

Xbox 360 Games Delisted On February 7

Microsoft To Delist Xbox 360 Games In A Confusing Move 23020102 2
  • Aegis Wing
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin’s Creed III
  • Assassin’s Creed IV
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
  • Blood of the Werewolf
  • Blue Dragon
  • Breakdown
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts
  • Castle Crashers
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Counter-Strike: GO
  • Dark Souls
  • Darksiders II
  • DAYTONA USA
  • Defense Grid
  • Eets: Chowdown
  • Far Cry 2
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Iron Brigade
  • Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
  • Jet Set Radio
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • LIMBO
  • Lost Odyssey
  • Mass Effect 2
  • MONOPOLY DEAL
  • Mutant Blobs Attack
  • N+
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Peggle 2
  • Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds
  • Prince of Persia
  • R.U.S.E.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Skate 2
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Spelunky
  • SplinterCellConviction
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars KOTOR 2
  • The Orange Box
  • The Raven Episode 1
  • The Witcher 2
Microsoft To Delist Xbox 360 Games In A Confusing Move 23020102 3

Interestingly enough, the listed title Castle Crashers is currently unavailable from the entire Xbox Store from all console generations and PC. Castle Crashers Remastered is readily available, but the remastered version can’t be played on the Xbox 360 and costs $14.99 to re-adopt.

It remains to be seen if Xbox will continue to delist more titles on the Xbox 360 or even the newer generation of consoles in the future, so fans will just need to stay vigilant on the released lists. Fans can also purchase and download the above-listed titles on their former Xbox hardware until February 7, so those on the fence should act fast.

File Under: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox 360
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best audio solution 2023 23013001 1

Best Audio Solution 2023

Esteemed brands like BEACN, Raycon, RODE, Bluesound, and Sonos made their way into our best audio solution 2023 list!
the pathless nintendo switch review 23013101 1

The Pathless (Nintendo Switch) Review

Giant Squid’s The Pathless finds its way onto the Nintendo Switch, but should it be the path less traveled?
the pod generation review sundance 2023 23013001

The Pod Generation Review – Sundance 2023

The Pod Generation takes a far too safe road to what could await us in our seductive corporate future of…
fairyland review sundance 2023 23013101 3

Fairyland Review – Sundance 2023

In Fairyland, Alysia’s coming of age is interesting mainly due to her brushes with history, the kind that’s currently trending.
best shooter games 2023 23012501 1

Best Shooter 2022

This Best Shooter 2022 list should help anyone looking for new and original games to dive into heading into 2023,…