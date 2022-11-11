News

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Available Now On Xbox Game Pass

| November 11, 2022
While Microsoft Flight Simulator isn’t a new release, a free update for those who already own it or play through Xbox Game Pass can fly a new version for free today.

Billed as “Microsoft’s longest-running franchise,” the flight simulator has surprisingly announced the free update is available today, celebrating the series’ 40th anniversary. The Microsoft Flight Simulator website has even rolled out a release time for every territory the sim is available in, fans can watch the trailer of the latest announced update inclusions below.

With the previous Canada World update, fans can fly over historic sites from Niagara Falls, to the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site, Yukon, since October 3. But these Canada-based additions can now be travelled with entirely new aircrafts. Aspiring simulator pilots can commandeer these new vehicles included in the update, while partnering the offerings up with past content. Of course, as is seemingly the Microsoft Flight Simulator standard, all updates continue to roll out absolutely FREE. The following is a list of the new engines available to fly, with Helicopters finally being added to the game for the first time:

New Microsoft Flight Simulator Aircrafts and Features

  • 4 classic commercial airports
  • 10 glider airports
  • 12 new aircraft
  • 14 heliports
  • 20 classic missions from the franchise’s past,
  • Helicopters: Bell-407, Guimbal Cabri G2
  • Gliders: DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18, DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo
  • True-to-Life Airliner: Airbus A310
  • Historical: Wright Flyer, Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”), Douglas DC-3, De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver
The Flight Simulator team listens to fans, and describes the update as “We have also listened to our community and will incorporate the most requested aircraft types: helicopters, brought to life with an all-new Fluid Dynamics Simulation, gliders that allow you to experience the planet in a totally unique way and a highly detailed, true-to-life airliner!”

Fans clamouring to hit the skies in the new update can do so today with the release times posted above. Flight enthusiasts can also visit the simulator website for more information and community forums.

