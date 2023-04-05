Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition is Here!

After the long-awaited launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Monopoly has jumped on the bandwagon with its newest edition, Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The first broadly marketed version of Monopoly came out in 1935, and now, nearly 90 years later, we can find the newest version of our favourite video game character right smack on the box of our favourite board game. “Inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this action-packed Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition board game lets kids and fans explore the Mushroom Kingdom, as they buy, sell, and trade locations from the Super Mario universe!”

Instead of the usual cash or even the digital systems found in some modern editions of the game, you’ll have classic gold coins to spend and collect—whoever has the most coins at the end wins! Many of the same rules apply, with players setting out to gather matching property sets like Peach’s Castle and Mushroom Heights, Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights, and Bowser’s Castle and Dark Lands. Instead of Railroads, you’ll find warp pipes. Instead of Utilities, there’s Bowser’s Fury, and Community Chest and Chance are swapped out for Question Blocks!

Unfortunately, you won’t be playing as Mario himself, though. In true Monopoly fashion, the game pieces represent objects rather than people. You’ll find six new pieces: a mushroom, Toad’s frying pan, Donkey Kong’s barrel, Mario’s hat, Peach’s crown, Luigi’s flashlight, and a power-up mushroom.

This isn’t the first time our Super Mario pals have found their way into Monopoly either. There is also Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition, Monopoly Gamer Super Mario and Monopoly Junior Super Mario Edition that you can pick up on Amazon now!

Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Board Game is available now on Amazon for $21.99 USD. You can also find it in stores at Target and Walmart, just in time for Easter!