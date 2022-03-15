Ms. Marvel Releases First Trailer, Debuts on Disney+ on June 8th

Disney has released the first trailer of its upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, that is set to premiere on the streaming service on June 8th.

The first official footage of the Phase Four solo series plays to the beat of the Weeknd’s “Blinding Light” as Marvel audiences see the live-action debut of Pakistani-American teenager, Kamala Khan who is more well known in the comics as the elastic superheroine, Ms. Marvel. Kamala is an ordinary teenager from Jersey City who is described as “a comic book fan within a comic book” which includes writing about her favourite heroes like Captain Marvel in her fan fiction stories. She is later gifted new extraordinary Mr. Fantastic-like powers which hopefully we’ll get to learn how she acquired them.

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from @MarvelStudios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Yhp2nae3n9 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) March 15, 2022

Her powers in the comics originate from Terrigen Crystal mist which creates a race of altered human beings known as Inhumans. Now while Inhumans haven’t officially confirmed for this incarnation of the character, the superpower beings have shown up in other properties like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Inhumans which aren’t totally under the Kevin Feige banner.

Production of the upcoming DIsney+ series wrapped up in May 2021. Theshow was slated for 2021 but was later delayed to 2022. The series showrunner is Bisha K. Ali, who previously worked on Loki and Netflix’s Sex Education.

Kamala’s actress, Iman Vellani is the next Phase Four hero debut who is also Canadian which follows Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in his titular debut movie from last year. Vellani’s future as the character is a little known as she is set to make an appearance in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels alongside Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who was featured in WandaVision.

Alongside Vellani as Kamala, the Disney+ series will also star Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s older brother Amir, Matt Lintz as Kamala’s best friend Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as Kamran, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, and Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s parents. The cast also includes Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner who have all been cast in unknown roles.

Ms. Marvel is set to release on June 8th on Disney+, for fans of both Marvel and Star Wars it will be double Disney+ Wednesday as both the upcoming Disney+ series and Obi-Wan Kenobi (episode 3 and beyond) will be released the same day for the next little while so plan ahead.