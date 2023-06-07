Hideo Kojima & PlayStation Reveal Documentary ‘Connecting Worlds’

PlayStation Studios and Kojima Productions have announced a new documentary project they’ve cooked up called HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS, with a trailer.

Hideo Kojima has become a household name as a video game developer, almost instantly recognizable for his accomplishments in the gaming industry over nearly 40 years of work. Today, PlayStation Studios and Kojima Productions have collaborated to create a new documentary project “that takes you on a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world.” The new project called HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS gives fans an inside look at Kojima’s creative process, and how he came to launch his development studio. The new trailer can be seen below.

Norman Reedus says “It’s kind of like stepping into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory with Willy Wonka” about Kojima’s presence at the Kojima Productions studio during the production of Death Stranding in the trailer. The new documentary is directed and filmed by Glen Milner, with Ben Hilton on board as producer. HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS will also feature appearances by some of the most famous creators Kojima has worked with, including Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches, with many other unnamed talents set to appear.

HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS aims to thrust video gaming into the spotlight as an art form, that has the power to reach millions of people through the creative process. The documentary trailer description says “This visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio,” so there may even be never-before-released information on Kojima’s falling out with Konami back in 2015 told from his side of the story, considering how crucial his exit from Konami was to the creation of Kojima Productions.

HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS has a world premiere scheduled for the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17th. Fans can head to the Kojima Productions website for more information on what’s next for the studio, including the Death Stranding 2 teaser.