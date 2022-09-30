News

New Overwatch Gaming Chairs Announced By Secretlab!

The New Character Inspired Chairs Look Promising
| September 30, 2022
Fans of Overwatch are in for an awesome treat– or should I say seat, thanks to Secretlab.

Secretlab is set to launch another set of their Overwatch gaming chairs range! If you were a fan of their previous Overwatch collection, you should keep an eye out for this launch, as it’s rapidly approaching!!

These chairs will be inspired by the much-adored Tracer, whose chair is orange, white and blue, and Genji whose chair has lime green accents and assortments of different greys, to fit both of their characters’ designs. 

Not to mention that these chairs are textured in various ways! Tracer’s chair has a honeycomb texture on some of its fabric, inspired by her leggings, of course. Genjis depicts a large, green, embroidered dragon which is heavily detailed and very pleasing to look at. 

In the email we received, Secretlab described the character inspired gaming chairs as follows: “The coolest parts of the design for me would be the super unique gradient blue leatherette on the backrest of the Tracer chair, and that intricate lime green dragon on the Genji chair!”

They’ve perfectly thought out the designs for these wonderful chairs, looking fantastically comfortable and awesome. These will definitely be an incredible addition to so many cool gaming spaces. They seem durable, as do all the Secretlab items. And, of course, very high quality! 

This much awaited launch will also come just in time for the release of the second Overwatch, which is expected to come out on October 4th 2022, in case you’d like to sit in a chair inspired by your favorite character and play the new release of overwatch 2!  Isn’t that truly the dream?

These chairs are truly great for mega-fans of the game in eager preparation for the second game’s release!

