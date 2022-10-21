New Tales From the Borderlands Is Now Available Worldwide

A new adventure in the Borderlands series is now available to players worldwide, as New Tales From the Borderlands has launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

New Tales From the Borderlands is a pseudo-sequel to the original Tales From the Borderlands, which was originally released in 2014. While the first game was developed by Telltale Games, the sequel is handled by Gearbox Software, telling a new story set in the world of Pandora, with three distinct protagonists.

Here’s an overview of New Tales From the Borderlands features from Gearbox.

Three Nobodies on a Mission . Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story full of gun-toting goons, otherworldly beasts, and delicious tacos.

. Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story full of gun-toting goons, otherworldly beasts, and delicious tacos. An Explosive Cinematic Adventure. The Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, bandits, and weapons-corp CEOs—they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, including an assassin bot with comedic aspirations and a less-murderous-than-usual bandit, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old.

The Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, bandits, and weapons-corp CEOs—they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, including an assassin bot with comedic aspirations and a less-murderous-than-usual bandit, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old. You Control the Final Outcome. The decisions you make determine how your story ends. Whether it’s Anu’s vision of a universe that uses technology to save lives rather than destroy them, Octavio’s dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran’s frosty plot for revenge—their success or failure depends on you.

Critical reception to New Tales From the Borderlands has been a bit mixed, with the game currently sitting at a 71 on Metacritic.

One of the more positive reviews from GamesRadar+ states: “Simultaneously both full of heart and unapologetically in-your-face, it takes everything you loved about its predecessor whilst gently—almost invisibly—buffing the things you didn’t like so much, too. What a treat.”

However, on the other side of things, Destructoid’s review says “I wish I could say I nailed New Tales of from the Borderlands with a bad score because I was holding it to a higher standard because it was developed by Gearbox, and that it had a lot to live up to by following the original Tales. Those things may be true, but this game is a soulless slog regardless of who made it or what series it’s a part of.”

New Tales From the Borderlands has two different versions available on all systems. The $39.99 standard version contains just the new game, while a $49.99 Deluxe Edition comes with New Tales From the Borderlands, as well as the original Tales From the Borderlands.