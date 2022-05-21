NFCC 2022 Is Only 2 Weeks Away, Featuring Exciting Guests & Reunions From Many Genres

NFCC 2022 is shaping up to be an event of massive proportions with guests, panels, and reunions on an epic scale for fans of all walks of life.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge annual event Niagara Falls Comic Con will finally make its return to the Scotiabank Convention Centre with a gargantuan guest lineup that will appease attendee fans of all genres in a three-day event. CGMagazine will also have a booth at NFCC 2022, so readers can drop in and check us out then.

Arguably the largest reunion that is taking place during the event is the massive Sons of Anarchy panel, a huge Q&A which sees the largest number of cast members from the hit show in the same place since they wrapped the final season back in 2014. Ron Perlman, Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior, Ryan Hurst, Theo Rossi and Kenny Johnson are set to be present at the reunion.

But that’s not all of the guests for the event, there will be many panels and reunions on top of the massive SoA one, including:

Child’s Play

Home Improvement stars Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning sit down for a Q&A on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

40 years of Star Wars celebration with Paul Blake, Tim Rose and Daniel Logan at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Massive WWE Stars including legends Mick Foley, John Bradshaw Layfield, Kavin Nash and Santino Morella for the NFCC 2022 Legends of Wrestling promotion.

The massive Falls Horror Fest lineup of NFCC 2022 including a Chucky stars Q&A panel at 3:00 p.m. Sunday with Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent & Christine Elise, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Q&A with James Marsters, and a Q&A with Halloween stars Nick Castle & James Jude Courtney at 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

This is by no means the end of the panels or guests, as there is a huge list of things presented at NFCC 2022 for attendees. It’s also worth mentioning that Ron Perlman will not only be on the Sons of Anarchy panel, but he’s also a guest from the 2004 hit film Hellboy. Of course, the captain of the USS Enterprise, William Shatner will be making a legendary appearance as well.

Hellboy

The massive NFCC 2022 will take place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre from June 3 until June 5. Fans can secure tickets by visiting the website, as well as checking out the entire roster of exciting guests.