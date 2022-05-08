MomoCon 2022 Returns to Atlanta After Pandemic Disruption

MomoCon has returned from a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has brought an exciting guest list with many events.

If you are a fan of all things anime, gaming, comics and animation, MomoCon may be the place for you to visit. MomoCon was recently announced it will be back this year after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “geek culture” convention will be in its usual spot at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 26-29.

The founder of MomoCon, Jessica Merriman, stated how the event in 2020 was abruptly cancelled due to the pandemic, as they were halfway through the convention’s planning that year. “It was really disappointing, because 2020 was definitely on track to have a lot of cool features that we weren’t able to do before,” Merriman said.

For those who have not heard of the event before, it was a small event that began in 2005. Merriman and Georgia Tech’s anime club, “Anime-O-Tekku”, started from humble beginnings as a free event with about 175 audience members and had since grown to welcome over 39,000 paying attendees by 2019 (pre-pandemic). The convention has been known to host various events, from celebrity guest panels, fan workshops, gaming events, esports to cosplaying (one of the most beautiful aspects of conventions like these).

“It’s nice to see a variety,” Merriman said. “In the past we’ve only been able to do one or two kinds of genres … being able to do a variety of different types of musical events is really nice.” Some of the celebrity guests in attendance included Khary Payton (AMC’s The Walking Dead), Jen Taylor (the Halo games), Bill Farmer (the Kingdom Hearts games), Fred Tatasciore (countless Marvel and DC Comics animated shows) and so many more.

MomoCon 2022 will also host some major online personalities such as Geoff Ramsey and Jeremy Dooley from Rooster Teeth, Alejandro Saab (Dragon Ball Legends), Mr. Creepypasta and many more from YouTube and Twitch. Like many of Canada’s big conventions like Fan Expo or Niagara Falls Comic Con, MomoCon would have plenty of vendors for fans to buy merchandise from their favourite franchises.

Do you think you have what it takes to be MomoCon’s Top Idol? Do you often find yourself enthusiastically mouthing the words to that new song or breaking out into the dance choreography from your favorite video?

Can you do it for a crowd and take home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/97kMeqkt3P — MomoCon (@MomoCon) May 5, 2022

Mandatory use of masks for visitors over the age of 5 was explained upon the announcement of the event returning. There would be designated eating or drinking areas. MomoCon is expected to start at 2 p.m. on May 26 and end at 5 p.m. on May 29. More information and tickets for the event can be found on the convention’s website.