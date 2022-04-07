G4 Launches New Youtube Tv Channel

G4 has launched a brand new channel of sorts as they have taken their content from their main Youtube channel over to Youtube TV so it could be its own channel.

While the company didn’t release too many details when it comes to the launch, they did reveal that subscribers will be able to enjoy all the content from cable, including new editions of the current G4 produced shows such as Attack Of The Show!, Ninja Warrior, and Xplay. Other content is coming specifically to the new channel, including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, along with eSports events, convention coverage, and more.

G4 primarily focuses on gaming, comedy, creators, and culture. It started on April 24, 2002, and was revived on November 16, 2021.

The American company, also known as G4TV, is a pay-per-view television and digital network owned by Comcast Spectator. The channel closed on December 31, 2014, and can be found on Twitch, Philo, and now Youtube TV but only in the US.

According to G4, the goal of the expansion is to widen the outreach of their programming to over 125 million users. “Our fans have been asking, and we’re thrilled to join Youtube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience,” said Umar Hussain, the Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships at G4. With this move, people who have been cord-cutters now have a little bit of an incentive to pay a $65 per month fee if they enjoy G4’s content.

Scott The Woz

ScottTheWoz, a gaming-focused YouTube channel run solely by Scott Wozniak, started broadcasting on G4’s cable network on December 7, 2021. Since then, ScottTheWoz has appeared three times on G4 with odd editing and missed censorship at times.

The G4 Youtube channel specifically, has over 480 thousand subscribers. But Canadians won’t be able to watch the Youtube TV content without some tricky manoeuvring as the app is currently not available in Canada. The company has also faced controversies in the past, specifically when it lost thousands of subscribers after one of its hosts went on a “Sexism In Gaming” rant. There was also the time when ScottTheWoz’s premiere on G4 was halted because of an Amazon Web Services outage in December of last year.

G4 looks to be hoping for a clean break from any more controversies with this move. No word on if its video game reviews and trailers programming will be making a return though.