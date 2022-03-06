Niagara Falls Comic Con 2022: Big Announcements So Far

The exciting annual event, Niagara Falls Comic Con, will be taking place again this year starting on June 3rd and will feature many guests and content for attendees.

Started back in 2011, the Niagara Falls Comic Con has been a celebration of comics, television, movies, and just general pop culture and has grown each year since its inception. The Con has something for fans of all genres and has been announced to not only run at full capacity but will require NO vaccination proof upon entry as posted on their Facebook account earlier today.

On top of that huge requirement being lifted, the NFCC boasts that all fans who have purchased a ticket for Niagara Falls Comic Con 2020 can still use their ticket for the live event this year. There is a huge lineup of celebrity guests that have been announced, and that’s beside the previous announcement of legendary William Shatner most known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

Niagara Falls Comic Con 2022 Celebrity Guest Confirmations

Brad Dourif – Child’s Play June 3-5

James Marsters – Buffy The Vampire Slayer June 3-5

Corey Feldman – The Goonies June 4

Laura Vandervoort – Smallville June 4-5

David Koechner – The Office June 3-5

Joseph Marcell – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air June 3-5

Charles Martinet – Super Mario‘s Voice Actor June 3-5

Curtis Armstrong – Revenge of the Nerds June 3-5

Richard Karn – Home Improvement June 3-5

Debbie Dunning – Home Improvement June 3-5

Nick Castle – Halloween June 3-5

James Jude Courtney – Halloween June 3-5

Alex Vincent – Child’s Play June 3-5

Christine Elise – Child’s Play 2 June 3-5

Veronica Taylor – Voice of Ash/Ash’s Mom/May from Pokémon till 2006 June 3-5

Linda Larkin – Aladdin June 3-5

Ross Marquand – The Walking Dead June 3-5

Tom Berenger – Major League June 3-5

Tom Morga – Friday the 13th Part V June 3-5

Philip Glasser – Voice of Fievel in An American Tail June 3-5

On top of all these exciting attending celebrities, NFCC 2022 is including a Sons of Anarchy reunion, with Ron Perlman who played Clay Morrow, Ryan Hurst (Opie), Kim Coates (Tig), and Mark Boone Junior (Bobby). Which will be “the largest Canadian Sons of Anarchy reunion ever.” This was announced back in 2021, on the heels of the NFCC Fan Fest, which notably had COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Niagara Falls Comic Con 2022 will also have a Legends of Wrestling feature, which will include some of the most recognizable faces in wrestling at the event. Including WCW legend Kevin Nash, Hardcore WWE legend Mick Foley, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Santino Marella. Mick Foley’s possibly most known for the iconic Hell-in-a-Cell match with The Undertaker (Mark Callaway) in the King of the Ring Pay Per View on June 28th, 1998.

With over 200 exhibitors for Niagara Falls Comic Con 2022, this is undoubtedly a huge event that fans would not want to miss. The NFCC Facebook account is also holding official auctions and raffles, with the next one happening on Facebook live on Friday, March 11, at 7 PM ET. So fans can head over there to partake in those, along with news on more exciting announcements that have yet to happen.

The NFCC 2022 will take place June 3-5 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, Niagara Falls, Canada. Tickets can still be purchased, and it will be the first in-person NFCC since 2019.