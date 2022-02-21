With Pokémon Day Coming, Here Are All The Exciting Pokémon Company Announcements This Week

Pokémon Day is a celebration of the huge Game Freak series on the day of the original release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan, which took the world by storm back in 1996.

The annual celebration usually features huge news about the series that takes place on Pokémon Day, and The Pokémon Company has outlined its plans in a neat calendar, in preparation for the announcements.

The calendar above denotes news plans for all the relevant Pokémon titles, and what news lands on which day, allowing fans to simply skip whichever titles they’re not interested in.

Senior Director of Consumer Marketing for The Pokémon Company International, J.C. Smith said, “The Pokémon fan community is one of the most passionate and dedicated in the world. We look forward to helping Trainers celebrate their love of all things Pokémon, from the Pokémon Trading Card Game to the video games, mobile apps, animation, and more every year on Pokémon Day,” including “Following Pokémon’s landmark 25th anniversary in 2021, one day did not feel like enough for Pokémon Day 2022, so we invite fans to join us in a weeklong countdown to February 27 and enjoy the daily surprise reveals and activations along the way,” regarding the celebration.

Including the exciting game announcements, the path to Pokémon Day will be littered with official merchandise releases from the Pokémon Center, giving fans the ability to strut their stuff in Pokémon swag in preparation.

Hisuian Growlithe

Besides the calendar and exciting official news, Pokémon is offering a giveaway to fans that have secured a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus, through GameStop. A Hisuian Growlithe and 20 Feather Balls Mystery Gift code can be retrieved from a local GameStop between February 25th and March 13th, all trainers have to do is wander in and ask.

This post will be updated periodically to supply trainers with all the Pokémon Day news announced during the week, so fans can scurry back to read the latest in an exciting week of Pokémon.