Big Niagara Falls Comic Con Cancellations Ahead Of Its June 3 Start Date

With less than a month to go until the exciting Niagara Falls Comic Con 2022, we here at CGMagazine are here to give an update on the state of NFCC cancellations ahead of time.

As the inevitable June 3rd start date of the huge event that is NFCC draws closer, more news is revealed on the state of things. Like our previous article that outlined some of the exciting inclusions this year, there is more announcements, but unlike the last article, this one contains bad news.

As the NFCC website’s FAQ points out, “Guests may cancel their appearance or change their appearance schedule because of other professional commitments or reasons out of the Niagara Falls Comic Con’s control,” which leads to the unfortunate announcements as made by the NFCC Facebook page.

David Koechner

Due to reasons beyond our control, David Koechner, Corey Feldman, Tom Berenger and Danny Bonaduce will not be able to attend NFCC 2022. We do look to re-book them all for 2023. – NFCC 2022 Facebook Page

Those looking forward to appearances from these previously announced attendees will be disappointed to know that they will no longer attend the huge event, especially fans of The Office and The Partridge Family, however, the silver lining is the event is looking to book these attendees the following year for the 2023 edition of Niagara Falls Comic Con.

Corey Feldman

There are still many exciting announcements to follow for the big event including William Shatner’s commitment to the event, and those who were looking forward to the previously announced Sons of Anarchy cast reunion, an excitingly announced pop-up museum for SOA fans that get FREE attendance with their NFCC 2022 ticket!

NFCC 2022 has been very vocal about their announcements on social media, so following their official Facebook page, or their official Twitter account wouldn’t be a bad idea to stay updated. Niagara Falls Comic Con will take place from June 3 to 5 in 2022, at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets are available to secure here.