Niagara Falls Comic Con: 2023 Something For Everyone This Year

An Exciting Lineup
Madison Duchin | May 20, 2023
It’s almost time for the annual Niagara Falls Comic Con, beginning June 9th, which hosts a wide array of guests and exciting content for everyone in the family. 

Niagara Falls Comic Con is one of Canada’s top celebrations of all things nerd and pop culture. This year there’s everything from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Niagara Falls Comic Con has an eclectic lineup that can satisfy everyone in the family. Niagara Falls Comic Con will have an artist’s alley, live panels, a cosplay contest on Saturday and about 200,000 square feet of pure nerdy exhibition.

The panel schedule has yet to be released, but more than 40 celebrity guests have been confirmed with dates. Here’s the very long list of celebrity guests you can expect at this year’s Niagara Falls Comic Con. 

Niagara Falls Comic Con Celebrity guests confirmations:

  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian June 10-11
  • Willaim Daniels – Boy Meets World June 9-11
  • Nolan North – Voice Uncharted Nathan Drake June 9-11
  • Micheal Rosenbaum – Smallville June 10-11
  • John Glover – Smallville June 9-11
  • Laz Alonso – The Boys June 9-11
  • Nathan Mitchell – The Boys June 9-11
  • David Morrissey – The Walking Dead June 9-11
  • Chazz Palminteri – A Bronx Tale June 9-10
  • Jon Heder – Napoleon Dynamite June 10-11
  • Efren Ramirez – Napoleon Dynamite June 10-11
  • Billy Zane – Titanic June 9-11
  • Tom Berenger – Major Leauge June 10-11
  • Jerry Mathers – Leave It To Beaver June 9-11
  • Henry Thomas – E.T The Extra-Terrestrial June 9-11
  • Karan Ashley – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers June 9-11
  • Paul Blake – Star Wars June 9-11
  • Tim Rose – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi June 9-11
  • Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills June 9-11
  • Harry Hamlin – Clash of the Titans June 9-11
  • Steve Ferrone – Drummer – Tom Petty June 9-10
  • Gina Schock – Drummer – The Go-Go’s June 9-11
  • Bonnie Bartlett – St. Elsewhere June 9-11
  • Kane Hodder – Friday the 13th Series June 9-11
    Doug Bradley – Hellraiser June 9-11
  • Andrew Bryniarski – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre June 9-11
  • Tyler Mane – Halloween (2007) June 9-11
  • David Howard Thornton – Terrifier June 9-11
  • Lauren Lavera – Terrifier 2 June 9-11
  • Elliott Fullman – Terrifier 2 June 9-11
  • Damien Leone – Terrifier (Creator) June 9-11
  • Marcus Nispel – Director: F13, TCM Remakes June 9-11
  • Lisa Zane – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare June 9-11
  • Eugene Clark – Land of the Dead June 9-11
  • Jesse Ventura – Wrestling Legend June 10
  • Ric Flair – Wrestling Legend June 9-10
  • Bret Hart – Wrestling Legend June 10
  • Tito Santana – Wrestling Legend June 10-11
  • Trish Stratus – Wrestling Legend June 10-11
  • Lita – Wrestling Legend June 9-11
  • Wendi Richter – Wrestling Legend June 9-10
  • Madusa – Wrestling Legend June 9-11
  • Wendel Clark – Toronto Maple Leafs June 10-11
  • James Hobson – The Hacksmith June 9-11
Along with this massive list, Canadian TV icons will be in attendance. Robb Wells (Rickey), John Paul Tremblay (Julian) and Mike Smith (Bubbles) of the classic Trailer Park Boys will be there from Friday to Sunday. The Trailer Park Boys are also giving attendees this year a once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate in a “Park After Dark” live recording. Tickets are still available, so don’t miss out on this chance to see and hear the boys in the flesh.

There are also two dinners with comic legends Jim Starlin and Jim Steranko. For $149.99 you get a three-course meal and can chat with a comic legend of their career. Tickets for these dinners as well as the Niagara Falls Comic Con, are still available, so get them while you can. Niagara Falls Comic Con is from June 9-11 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Canada.

