What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2023

| March 25, 2023
With another month coming to a close, streaming services like Netflix gain new titles for subscribers to enjoy, and CGMagazine has readers covered with everything coming to Netflix in April 2023.

Directly from Netflix, “Parents! Netflix wants you to discuss sustainability ideas at home by planning a family watch party during Earth Week, April 17th to 23rd, since Spring is upon us. Check out a curated list of sustainability shows and movies for kids of all ages, and download our free Activity Booklet of family fun and games like a nature scavenger hunt, bingo, recipes for repurposing leftovers, and a 15-minute cooperative board game.”

Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. Just open your Netflix app, find the “mobile games” row, and download away to play more than 50 different mobile games in many genres, like racing, arcade, adventure, puzzles and more, including Highwater and Terra Nil, which are on the way this month.

Coming to Netflix – April 1st, 2023

Weathering

Coming to Netflix – April 2nd-8th, 2023

War Sailor
  • April 2ndWar Sailor: Limited Series
  • April 4thMy Name Is Mo’Nique
  • April 4thThe Signing
  • April 5thLewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
  • April 6thBEEF
  • April 6thReminiscence
  • April 7thChupa
  • April 7thInto the Storm
  • April 7thKings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
  • April 7thOh Belinda
  • April 7thThicker Than Water
  • April 7th Transatlantic
  • April 8thHunger
  • April 8thSpiral: From the Book of Saw

Coming to Netflix – April 9th-15th, 2023

CoComelon
  • April 10thCoComelon: Season 8
  • April 11thLeanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
  • April 12thAmerican Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
  • April 12thCELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks
  • April 12thOperation: Nation
  • April 12thSmother-in-Law: Season 2
  • April 13thThe Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
  • April 13thFlorida Man
  • April 13thObsession
  • April 14thPhenomena
  • April 14th Queenmaker
  • April 14thQueens on the Run
  • April 14thSeven Kings Must Die
  • April 15thBolduc, La
  • April 15thDoctor Cha
  • April 15thLe mirage

Coming to Netflix – April 16th-22nd, 2023

The Diplomat
  • April 16thThe Nutty Boy Part 2
  • April 17thOggy Oggy: Season 2
  • April 18thBetter Call Saul: Season 6
  • April 18thHow to Get Rich
  • April 18th Longest Third Date
  • April 19thChimp Empire
  • April 19thMighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
  • April 20th42
  • April 20thThe Diplomat
  • April 20th Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
  • April 21st8 Mile
  • April 21st A Tourist’s Guide to Love
  • April 21stChokehold
  • April 21stErin Brockovich
  • April 21st Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
  • April 21stOne More Time
  • April 21stRough Diamonds
  • April 22nd Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
  • April 22ndStowaway

Coming to Netflix – April 23rd-30th, 2023

Sweet Tooth
  • April 25thJohn Mulaney: Baby J
  • April 26thThe Good Bad Mother
  • April 26thKiss, Kiss!
  • April 26thLove After Music
  • April 27thFirefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
  • April 27thThe Matchmaker
  • April 27thThe Nurse
  • April 27thSharkdog: Season 3
  • April 27thSweet Tooth: Season 2
  • April 28thAKA
  • April 28thInuYasha: Season 6
  • April 28thKing of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Leaving Netflix – April 2023

  • April 11thShrek Forever After
  • April 11thShrek The Third
  • April 14th Despicable Me
  • April 14thDespicable Me 2
  • April 24thBill Nye: Science Guy
  • April 25thThe IT Crowd: Series 1-5
  • April 27thSeñora Acero: Season 1-5
