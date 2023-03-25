What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2023

With another month coming to a close, streaming services like Netflix gain new titles for subscribers to enjoy, and CGMagazine has readers covered with everything coming to Netflix in April 2023.

Directly from Netflix, “Parents! Netflix wants you to discuss sustainability ideas at home by planning a family watch party during Earth Week, April 17th to 23rd, since Spring is upon us. Check out a curated list of sustainability shows and movies for kids of all ages, and download our free Activity Booklet of family fun and games like a nature scavenger hunt, bingo, recipes for repurposing leftovers, and a 15-minute cooperative board game.”

Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. Just open your Netflix app, find the “mobile games” row, and download away to play more than 50 different mobile games in many genres, like racing, arcade, adventure, puzzles and more, including Highwater and Terra Nil, which are on the way this month.

Coming to Netflix – April 1st, 2023

Weathering

10,000 B.C.

Catwoman

Click

Crash

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Girls Trip

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Jurassic Park

Laurence Anyways

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde

The Many Saints of Newark

Miracles from Heaven

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

New York Minute

Shark Tale

Something’s Gotta Give

Superbad

Weathering

Wild Wild West

You Got Served

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Coming to Netflix – April 2nd-8th, 2023

War Sailor

April 2nd – War Sailor: Limited Series

– War Sailor: Limited Series April 4th – My Name Is Mo’Nique

– My Name Is Mo’Nique April 4th – The Signing

– The Signing April 5th – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

– Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now April 6th – BEEF

– BEEF April 6th – Reminiscence

– Reminiscence April 7th – Chupa

– Chupa April 7th – Into the Storm

– Into the Storm April 7th – Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

– Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign April 7th – Oh Belinda

– Oh Belinda April 7th – Thicker Than Water

– Thicker Than Water April 7th – Transatlantic

– Transatlantic April 8th – Hunger

– Hunger April 8th – Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Coming to Netflix – April 9th-15th, 2023

CoComelon

April 10th – CoComelon: Season 8

– CoComelon: Season 8 April 11th – Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

– Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman April 12th – American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

– American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing April 12th – CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks

– CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks April 12th – Operation: Nation

– Operation: Nation April 12th – Smother-in-Law: Season 2

– Smother-in-Law: Season 2 April 13th – The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

– The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 April 13th – Florida Man

– Florida Man April 13th – Obsession

– Obsession April 14th – Phenomena

– Phenomena April 14th – Queenmaker

– Queenmaker April 14th – Queens on the Run

– Queens on the Run April 14th – Seven Kings Must Die

– Seven Kings Must Die April 15th – Bolduc, La

– Bolduc, La April 15th – Doctor Cha

– Doctor Cha April 15th – Le mirage

Coming to Netflix – April 16th-22nd, 2023

The Diplomat

April 16th – The Nutty Boy Part 2

– The Nutty Boy Part 2 April 17th – Oggy Oggy: Season 2

– Oggy Oggy: Season 2 April 18th – Better Call Saul: Season 6

– Better Call Saul: Season 6 April 18th – How to Get Rich

– How to Get Rich April 18th – Longest Third Date

– Longest Third Date April 19th – Chimp Empire

– Chimp Empire April 19th – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

– Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always April 20th – 42

– 42 April 20th – The Diplomat

– The Diplomat April 20th – Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

– Tooth Pari: When Love Bites April 21st – 8 Mile

– 8 Mile April 21st – A Tourist’s Guide to Love

– A Tourist’s Guide to Love April 21st – Chokehold

– Chokehold April 21st – Erin Brockovich

– Erin Brockovich April 21st – Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

– Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 April 21st – One More Time

– One More Time April 21st – Rough Diamonds

– Rough Diamonds April 22nd – Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

– Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 April 22nd – Stowaway

Coming to Netflix – April 23rd-30th, 2023

Sweet Tooth

April 25th – John Mulaney: Baby J

– John Mulaney: Baby J April 26th – The Good Bad Mother

– The Good Bad Mother April 26th – Kiss, Kiss!

– Kiss, Kiss! April 26th – Love After Music

– Love After Music April 27th – Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2

– Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 April 27th – The Matchmaker

– The Matchmaker April 27th – The Nurse

– The Nurse April 27th – Sharkdog: Season 3

– Sharkdog: Season 3 April 27th – Sweet Tooth: Season 2

– Sweet Tooth: Season 2 April 28th – AKA

– AKA April 28th – InuYasha: Season 6

– InuYasha: Season 6 April 28th – King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Leaving Netflix – April 2023