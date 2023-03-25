What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2023

With another month coming to a close, streaming services like Netflix gain new titles for subscribers to enjoy, and CGMagazine has readers covered with everything coming to Netflix in April 2023.
Directly from Netflix, “Parents! Netflix wants you to discuss sustainability ideas at home by planning a family watch party during Earth Week, April 17th to 23rd, since Spring is upon us. Check out a curated list of sustainability shows and movies for kids of all ages, and download our free Activity Booklet of family fun and games like a nature scavenger hunt, bingo, recipes for repurposing leftovers, and a 15-minute cooperative board game.”
Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. Just open your Netflix app, find the “mobile games” row, and download away to play more than 50 different mobile games in many genres, like racing, arcade, adventure, puzzles and more, including Highwater and Terra Nil, which are on the way this month.
Coming to Netflix – April 1st, 2023
- 10,000 B.C.
- Catwoman
- Click
- Crash
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Girls Trip
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Jurassic Park
- Laurence Anyways
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Miracles from Heaven
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- New York Minute
- Shark Tale
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Superbad
- Weathering
- Wild Wild West
- You Got Served
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
Coming to Netflix – April 2nd-8th, 2023
- April 2nd – War Sailor: Limited Series
- April 4th – My Name Is Mo’Nique
- April 4th – The Signing
- April 5th – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- April 6th – BEEF
- April 6th – Reminiscence
- April 7th – Chupa
- April 7th – Into the Storm
- April 7th – Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
- April 7th – Oh Belinda
- April 7th – Thicker Than Water
- April 7th – Transatlantic
- April 8th – Hunger
- April 8th – Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Coming to Netflix – April 9th-15th, 2023
- April 10th – CoComelon: Season 8
- April 11th – Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
- April 12th – American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
- April 12th – CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks
- April 12th – Operation: Nation
- April 12th – Smother-in-Law: Season 2
- April 13th – The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
- April 13th – Florida Man
- April 13th – Obsession
- April 14th – Phenomena
- April 14th – Queenmaker
- April 14th – Queens on the Run
- April 14th – Seven Kings Must Die
- April 15th – Bolduc, La
- April 15th – Doctor Cha
- April 15th – Le mirage
Coming to Netflix – April 16th-22nd, 2023
- April 16th – The Nutty Boy Part 2
- April 17th – Oggy Oggy: Season 2
- April 18th – Better Call Saul: Season 6
- April 18th – How to Get Rich
- April 18th – Longest Third Date
- April 19th – Chimp Empire
- April 19th – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
- April 20th – 42
- April 20th – The Diplomat
- April 20th – Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
- April 21st – 8 Mile
- April 21st – A Tourist’s Guide to Love
- April 21st – Chokehold
- April 21st – Erin Brockovich
- April 21st – Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
- April 21st – One More Time
- April 21st – Rough Diamonds
- April 22nd – Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
- April 22nd – Stowaway
Coming to Netflix – April 23rd-30th, 2023
- April 25th – John Mulaney: Baby J
- April 26th – The Good Bad Mother
- April 26th – Kiss, Kiss!
- April 26th – Love After Music
- April 27th – Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
- April 27th – The Matchmaker
- April 27th – The Nurse
- April 27th – Sharkdog: Season 3
- April 27th – Sweet Tooth: Season 2
- April 28th – AKA
- April 28th – InuYasha: Season 6
- April 28th – King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Leaving Netflix – April 2023
- April 11th – Shrek Forever After
- April 11th – Shrek The Third
- April 14th – Despicable Me
- April 14th – Despicable Me 2
- April 24th – Bill Nye: Science Guy
- April 25th – The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
- April 27th – Señora Acero: Season 1-5