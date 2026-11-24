Since its reveal at the XBOX Games Showcase, the third title in Ninja Theory’s psychological series, Senua, has been stuck in development hell, but this week, the developers have shared concept art that retains the series’ trademark atmosphere.

It’s also worth noting that since the XBOX Games Showcase, it’s become clear that the next entry in the series that started with Hellblade might never see the light of day. This is due to the ongoing closure effort by Microsoft, as Microsoft continues to weigh shutting down Ninja Theory — the UK studio behind Hellblade and Hellblade II — after two separate deals meant to save the developer both collapsed.

Taken from Dan Bavin on ArtStation

This week, the developers who have worked hard on the third title (known as just Senua as of this post) have shared a wealth of concept art from the unreleased game, showing fans that although the game is stuck in development, it has lost none of its atmosphere or bite that fans have come to know from the Hellblade team. According to Insider Gaming, the newly revealed concept artwork is from Jay Brindle, Chris Rundell, Jim Waters, Andrew Watkins, Dan Attwell, and Dan Bavin. They are all veteran Environment Artists, and they’ve shared gratuitous imagery on ArtStation a few days ago as part of their work on Senua.

There is a staggering wealth of images shared by the artists on ArtStation, with over a hundred different concept arts from these artists depicting even more locations fans would have explored in Senua. These include snowy mountains, landscapes, caves, a giant Hall of Memories, massive monuments and Druth’s Shrine.

Fans have taken to forums like Reddit to lament the concept art reveal. One fan writes, “This is the game they should’ve made for the second one. Marvellous motion capture and audio design; it just took too long. I hope they find a path forward to still release it.” The concept art reveals that although Senua would have been the third game in the series, it would have kept all of the atmosphere.

As of this post, Ninja Theory remains in limbo following another round of Microsoft layoffs, and the studio has so far failed to find a buyer to continue development on Senua. XBOX notably confirmed that they knew the studio was on thin ice when they showed Senua‘s trailer at the XBOX Games Showcase. Then, the trailer was meant to gather interest from potential buyers for the studio, rather than to showcase the game. Right now, Senua remains on the shelf, even with what appears to be fully realized atmospheres. Fans can check out all of the concept art over on ArtStation, to see what would have been.