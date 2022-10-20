No Second Season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, According To The Show’s Producer

The producer of the beloved anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners revealed there will be no continuation.

In an Interview with Famitsu, CD Projekt Red‘s Japan country manager Satoru Honma was asked about the possibility of a second season as a reaction to the exceptional feedback. “I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback,” Honma explained. Following this CD Projekt Red has revealed the codenames and brief descriptions for five new games, including three Witcher titles, a new Cyberpunk title, and a completely new IP that are in development.

But regarding Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Honma revealed that there are no plans to continue working on the anime.

“However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background’. Honma reiterated, explaining that the season finale was cut and dry and didn’t need to be further drawn out. “Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 attracted more than 1 million players as a result of the show’s popularity, which created a massive movement in the cyberpunk subculture. While Edgerunners may be done, CD Projekt Red seems to be branching out in the genre and will hopefully deliver the same level of intrigue as the show.