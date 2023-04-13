News

One Punch Man x Summoners War: Chronicles Coming Soon

Serious Series: Serious Collab
| April 13, 2023
One Punch Man: Road To Hero Revealed From Oasis Games 4

Com2uS revealed an upcoming event that will cross One Punch Man and the action-RPG video game Summoners War: Chronicles for a very serious collaboration between the IPs.

Coming on April 27th, 2023, Summoners War: Chronicles x One Punch Man is on the way, offering an all-new anime event for fans of both properties to enjoy. One Punch Man previously had anime television seasons in 2015 and 2019 while being touted for its solid plot and funny superhero direction. This will be the newest collaboration for the seriously bored superhero, making an appearance while crossing over with the Summoners War franchise.

YouTube video

This global collaboration was revealed by Com2uS, the company behind the Summoners War video game franchise, as well as several other titles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a free-to-play action-RPG that was released last year for mobile and PC platforms, while Summoners War: Sky Arena—the first in the series—was launched in 2014.

Previously having crossovers with the Street Fighter series, Assassin’s Creed, as well as Cookie Run last year, all in the video game space, this will be the first time Summoners War grabs a television star while crossing paths with one of the highest-regarded anime series there is in One Punch Man. Reaching the top end of various app stores across the world, Summoners War: Chronicles has accrued 10 billion KRW in sales in one week’s time while also reaching #9 in Steam’s global top seller chart.

One Punch Man X Summoners War Chronicles Coming Soon 23041304

Com2uS looks to “continue the global success of the game through the collaboration events with widely popular IPs.” The Summoners War: Chronicles X One Punch Man collaboration will add special Monsters to the game and a variety of content that can only be obtained during the limited-time event. So get ready to jump in and get your One Punch Man on!

