First Ever Overwatch 2 And One-Punch Man Anime Collaboration

The first major collaboration for Overwatch 2 has invited cosmetic skins based on the hit-anime One-Punch Man, and here is how to earn them.

ONE PAAAANCH! It is here and it is interesting. Blizzard expressed their interest to host crossovers with other properties to be in Overwatch 2 and their other games. The dream came true as they announced this week (Tuesday, March 7, 2023) that the popular shooter would have four new cosplay hero skins related to the hit-anime One-Punch Man.

The cosmetic sets were made for Doomfist, Genji, Kiriko and Soldier 76. Overwatch 2 players would be able to see how some of their favourite heroes would look like if they were cosplaying characters from the One-Punch Man anime world. “As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said president of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarra. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn’t Doomfist cosplay Saitama?”

For those who have not yet seen the anime, One-Punch Man tells the story of an innocent, gullible superhero, Saitama, who can beat up any foe in one punch. The show covers the adventures and boring daily lives of those around Saitama and Saitama himself—when they are fighting villainous challengers or just playing video games at home.

As stated by Ybarra, Doomfist is cosplaying as Saitama, Genji is Genos, Kiriko is the Terrible Tornado/Tatsumaki, and Soldier 76 is Mumen Rider. The irony is that Mumen Rider was a budding young hero who just used his normal bicycle as a weapon. So, how can you obtain these special, limited-time skins, and how much do they cost? Here is a breakdown:

Doomfist – Saitama – Skin Only: 1900 coins / Item Set: 3500 coins

Genji – Genos – Skin Only: 1900 coins / Item Set: 2200 coins

Kiriko – Tatsumaki – Terrible Tornado Skin Only: 1900 coins / Item Set: 2500 coins

Soldier 76 – Mumen Rider – Skin and Cosmetics Unlocked Through Gameplay Progression

Yes, you read that right! Soldier 76’s Mumen Rider skin will be free for all players, but you will have to work for it. Overwatch 2 players will gradually obtain parts of the Mumen Rider item set through a certain amount of games until eventually unlocking the skin. Here is the order of how these unlockable, free cosmetics:

4 games: Saitama Fist weapon charm

8 games: Mumen Rider name card

12 games: Justice Crash highlight intro

16 games: Cyclist of Justice victory pose

20 games: Boros weapon charm

24 games: Mumen Rider skin

To add more to these available deals, One-Punch Man superfans can get the One-Punch Man Mega Bundle for 8200 coins, unlocking all 10 cosmetics between the three heroes. Another quick tip to know is that there are currently specially discounted bundles in the in-game store available until March 13, here they are:

Saitama item set: 2500 coins

Terrible Tornado item set: 2100 coins

Genos item set: 1900 coins

One-Punch Man Mega Bundle: 4400 coins

The mega Bundle is basically 50% off right now and is the most affordable way to grab everything. However, players should be wary of that deadline of March 13 for getting this awesome deal. As a refresher, here is a list of how much the Overwatch coins translate into real money (in USD):

$19.99 for 2200 coins

$49.99 for 5700 coins

$99.99 for 11600 coins

Essentially, players could grab the Mega Bundle for the $50 amount of coins during the limited-time sale. I may just be that person who logs back in to play and just to get all the skins. The One-Punch Man collection of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 will be available from March 7 to April 6 in the in-game shop. One-Punch Man can be streamed on multiple streaming sites like Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu.