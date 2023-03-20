OnePlus 11 5G ‘100 Days No Regret’ Deal Gives You A Test Run

Technophiles looking for an excuse to give the new OnePlus 11 5G a test spin are in luck, as the company has unveiled a new ‘100 Days No Regret’ trial period.

Starting today, OnePlus will allow customers to try out their new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in a ‘100 Days No Regret’ period. The new promotion follows the company’s catchphrase of “Never Settle,” by allowing those to return the device for a full refund if they’re unsatisfied. The only catch is the customer has to purchase the smartphone from the official company website in order to cash in on the promotion. Key specifications can be seen below.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

Display – 6.7″, with a 3216*1440 (QHD+), 525 ppi resolution and a 1-120 Hz refresh rate

RAM – 8 GB/16 GB LPDDR5X

Storage – 128 GB UFS 3.1/256 GB UFS 4.0

Battery – 5,000 mAh

Operating System – OxygenOS 13.0

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

CGMagazine’s OnePlus 11 5G review states “The OnePlus 11 is one of the best phones at its price point, and with the feature and improvements seen this year, it is potentially one of the best performance camera-centric smartphones you can buy,” regarding the “Flagship Killer” device. The review also dives into one of the strongest features of the phone, its camera, by saying “The main camera features a 50MP main shooter with a Sony IMX890 sensor and boasts an f/1.8 aperture. Photos on the main camera look sharp and clear, giving great images both in bright light and during the night”, showcasing its adaptability in multiple scenarios.

The OnePlus 11 5G is available from the official website starting at $699. The 100 Days No Regret promotion will run from March 20 all the way until April 30. Consumers on the fence could also head over to the 100 Days No Regret page to find out more on this exciting promotion.