Outright Games OG Unwrapped: All The Big Announcements

At OG Unwrapped, the leading global publisher of family-friendly games, Outright Games, revealed five brand-new blockbuster video games based on the biggest names in the world of kids and family entertainment, all releasing in the next 12 months.

We’ll be diving into all the games Outright showed off during its showcase that focused on games geared towards kids, the presentation was around 15 minutes long. This is a presentation directed towards kids so don’t expect a new Call Of Duty or GTA, However, if you have a son or a daughter who’s into games, you might want to keep reading to see if anything piques your interest.

Below is the full list of games featured during today’s Outright’s OG Unwrapped presentation – let’s dive in!

DC Justice League Gaming from Outright Games (Coming 2023)

This sneak peek announcement teaser headlined OG Unwrapped, the publisher’s first-ever digital showcase. The as-yet-untitled DC Justice League from Outright Games will be released in 2023 with more details coming at a later date. Originally created in 1960 by writer Gardner Fox, he united an all-star ensemble of powerhouse Super Heroes from the DC range, the core members are Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman. However, there’s no word on if these heroes will be in this game, so stay tuned!

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Coming October 2022)

Based on the acclaimed animated Paramount+ launched in 2021, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova marks the first-ever Star Trek aimed at younger players, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC & Google Stadia. Get ready to be beamed up by Scottie!

DreamWorks Dragons: Legend of the Nine-Realms (Fall 2022)

Unleash your inner dragon in this single-player action-adventure game inspired by the Dreamworks Animation original series DreamWorks Dragons: Legend of the Nine-Realms. You’ll be able to venture beyond the Hidden World and immerse yourself in a whole new world of dragons, and soar and dive through five unexplored realms as one of a new generation of dragons – Plowhorn, Wu & Wei, Feathers, and Thunder – on an epic quest to save Thunder’s family. Players will need to unlock special abilities while using their tails, claws, and breath fire to defeat fearsome foes. Levelling up is also necessary, as you’ll need to level up the dragons’ speed, strength and intelligence, and all of that will be necessary to build the ultimate hero dragon. Legen of the Nine-Realms will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC.

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (Coming September 30, 2022)

This four-legged adventure allows for up to 4-players to race together as all of their favourite pups, based on PAW Patrol, one of the largest global preschool brands, and the #1 Pre-school show. Join Ryders and his furry friends as they race Adventure Bay, Jake’s Snowboarding Resort, and the Jungle on their quest to put the pedal to the metal and be crowned the winner, but watch out for the sneaky Mayor Humdinger, he could be just around the corner to turn your race in a crazy catastrophe! There are power-ups, 11 tracks, customizable karts, and mayor madness, so you’re off the races! PAW Patrol: Grand Prix will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC & Google Stadia.

LOL Surprise! B.Bs Born To Travel (October 7, 2022)

In this fabulously stylish game, players can get creative in their very own toy store as they work to deliver amazing L.O.L Surprise dolls by using all of the glitter, hearts, and diamonds at their disposal orders to earn rewards like new dolls and accessories to build a robust collection. The fun doesn’t stop there though, as fans can visit five new cities, including Glitter City, Neon Desert, Queen Island, Watery ways, and New Fab City while collecting new characters and stickers on the way! You can play as your favourite character, take on challenges, travel the world while playing 30 different stages in five different stages, show off your collection, and party up with 4 different players. L.O.L Surprise! will be available on PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam and Google Stadia.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (July 15, 2022)

Take to the skies with Super-Pets Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace to protect the animal population of Metropolis in this 3D on-rail game. Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC & Google Stadia, team up with your legendary DC pet friends and answer the call.

So those are all of the announcements! Hopefully, you found something that you like and will be able to play with your kids. Happy Gaming!