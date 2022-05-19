Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Reportedly Feature Classic Maps From Modern Warfare 2

The new Call of Duty Warzone 2 points of interest might’ve been leaked, featuring numerous recreations of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps.

Recently, the official Call of Duty socials have been teasing the instalment of the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019, and Warzone 2 that will be built from the ground up as an entirely new game. While fans are eager for the new releases, more leaks were revealed earlier this week that detail the Warzone 2 map.

On May 19th,2022, it has come to the attention of the public community that the new Warzone 2 experience will reportedly feature the nostalgic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 as a point of interest, by industry insider Tom Henderson. A few of these points of interest were the classic maps Highrise, Quarry, Terminal, and Afghan, all of which will be under a new name.

Classic Modern Warfare 2‘s Terminal map.

All points of interest for Warzone 2 map

According to Henderson, the full list of all possible points of interest for the Warzone 2 map was leaked, although his sources could not confirm the accuracy of the information. Including the classic maps from Modern Warfare 2, there will be a total of 18 points of interest that will be listed down below(Sweeping from top left to bottom right)

Oasis

Wartorn

Quarry (Quarry)

Oilfield

Modern City (Highrise)

Caves (Afghan)

Dam

Marshes

Harbor

Sira

Observatory

Mountain town

Graveyard

Oldtown

Shipwreck

Fishtown

Fort

Airport (Terminal)

A new Stronghold objective

Henderson also reported that there will be a new Stronghold system that acts as a capture point for players to take over by killing the AI guarding them. There being only a limited number of strongholds, gives more players the opportunity to secure the best loot from the rewards given to those with ownership over them; one of the rewards includes the accessibility to loadouts. It is also worth noting that there will be several different tiers of strongholds that presumably give better rewards.



Since this was a very early leak of the new Warzone 2 experience, all the stronghold and point of interest information are subject to changes as the game nears its final release.



While not much is known about the two new games, it was confirmed by the Call of Duty team that they will utilize a new engine that powers both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare’s sequel. This generates a new era for a more sustainable game for fans of the Call of Duty franchise, allowing players to relive their experience of the nostalgic maps of the original Modern Warfare 2.