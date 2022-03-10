Overwatch 2 Still Exists, Blizzard Outlines Big Pvp Beta Set For April

After a long stint of radio silence regarding Overwatch 2, Blizzard finally dropped the bombshell that not only is it still in the works, but a playable Beta is coming for fans as soon as April.

After fan frustration late last month led to ‘Overwatch 2‘ trending on Twitter due to overwhelming silence on the title, there is actually good news regarding the state of the sequel. Apparently, Blizzard heard their audience and has unleashed a news update regarding the highly anticipated shooter just today via, where else, Twitter.

Funny enough, this comes on the heels of that fan outrage, where the most notable complaint was the lack of Blizzard keeping up with their promises on monthly updates regarding the state of Overwatch 2. There’s even a video announcement regarding the exciting beta where Game Director, Aaron Keller, details development progress.

Keller says “I want to thank our players for your continued support, we recognize we haven’t communicated well, haven’t kept you up to date, and honestly we let you down,” in the first moments of the video. This addresses the elephant in the room of non-communication in accordance with what fans were expecting to what they have received on the sequel’s progress. Oh, and another promise was made to continue to keep fans in the loop.

Keller then discusses a closed testing of Overwatch 2 beginning this week, with many new features being implemented into the game, and the inclusion of the already fan-favourite new hero, Sojourn. The closed beta is unfortunately limited to Blizzard employees, and “Overwatch league pros.”

Fortunately, a fan-centered beta will be arriving in “late April” for fans to sign up and experience what Overwatch 2 has in store. Fans can flock to the Play Overwatch website in order to attempt to sign up for the beta as the website is currently undergoing maintenance.

Keller closed off with more promises that will keep fans in the loop about the ongoing developments with Overwatch 2 now going forward, including further beta tests down the road. With the hard year Blizzard has been having, this is a beacon of hope for things to come, along with more exciting Overwatch heroes.