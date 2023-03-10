Pedro Pascal Stars In Spooky Trailer for Merge Mansion Mobile Game

Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest actors in the world right now, but his latest role might not be exactly what you’re expecting, as the star assumed the role of a grizzled detective in a trailer for the mobile game Merge Mansion.

There’s arguably no bigger actor in the world right now as Pascal stars in not just one but two smash-hit TV shows, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. That’s on top of his work in the critically-acclaimed 2022 film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he starred alongside Nicolas Cage.

The live-action Merge Mansion trailer sees Pascal assuming the role of Tim Rockford, a grizzled detective that feels like he’d be right at home in True Detective. Pedro Pascal’s character is investigating a fittingly spooky mansion, trying to find out the dark secret hidden by grandma Ursula. There are some deliciously cheesy lines here, like “On the surface, you have a perfectly normal family. A young girl. Her grandma. You know, this is apple pie America.”

Just when you’re ready for yet another Pascal-led TV show, the ad ends, reminding you this is for a mobile game that really doesn’t match the moody tone of the trailer.

Merge Mansion is available on both iOS and Android and revolves around exploring and renovating a decrepit mansion that holds dark secrets. The game is described as a “relaxing puzzle” where you renovate the house, clean up the gardens, plant flowers, and find amazing discoveries and hidden secrets.

Getting Pedro Pascal is no small get for Merge Mansion, especially as the actor is riding the high from the enormously critically acclaimed The Last of Us. HBO’s new show has been breaking records left and right, including becoming the second-largest premiere in the network’s history. The finale of the first season of The Last of Us premieres on March 12.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian Season 3 has recently kicked off, taking Mado and Grogu on a quest to visit the ruined world of Mandalore. New episodes premiere every Wednesday on Disney Plus.