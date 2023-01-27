News

The Last of Us Renewed For Season 2 by HBO

Ellie and Joel Will Be Back
| January 27, 2023
HBO’s prestige adaption of The Last of Us has officially been greenlit for Season 2, as announced by the network via Twitter.

The series has already broken records just two episodes into the first season, becoming HBO’s second most-viewed premiere in the last ten years, behind House of the Dragon. The premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on its first day, and that number has surged to a whopping 22 million in the two weeks since.

On top of that, The Last of Us now holds the biggest viewership jump from episode 1 to episode 2 in HBO’s history, with 5.7 million viewers tuning into the second episode on its premiere.

YouTube video

It’s clear the show has become a smashing success for HBO, so it comes as little surprise the network has already made plans for Season 2. What’s not quite as clear, however, is when season 2 will pick up and if it will be following the events of the video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Although we’re only two episodes in previous interviews with showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have confirmed that the first season will cover the events of the entire first game. Of course, Season 2 now means that some massive characters will be introduced to the mix, primarily the game’s second playable protagonist Abby. No casting news has been announced at this time.

The Last of Us was first released on PlayStation 3 in 2013 by developer Naughty Dog, with the game garnering multiple accolades and Game of the Year awards. The same thing happened again with the critically-acclaimed sequel, which was released on PS4 in 2020.

HBO’s television adaption was first announced in March 2020, with the game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, serving as a writer and executive producer. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of nine episodes, and the show premiers Sunday nights on HBO.

