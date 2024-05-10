A Potential PlayStation Showcase Leak Sees God of War Ragnarök on PC

The sales numbers for Sony PC ports are massive, so it wasn’t a matter of whether God of War Ragnarök goes to PC; it’s when. Today, it may have been leaked before a PlayStation Showcase.

It seems before a planned May PlayStation showcase, God of War Ragnarök for PC may have leaked. First off, PlayStation Chairman Hiroki Totoki said that Sony would like to be “more aggressive” with their PC release (or multiplatform) strategy in an interview with Eurogamer in February, which echoes the sentiment set previously by former PlayStation Head Jim Ryan, who suggested Sony’s release strategy would take place “at least a year” after titles release for the PlayStation. This sets the stage for the latest leak from DeaLabs and known Epic Games weekly free title leaker billbil-kun, who suggests the port is coming.

The leak states, “We estimate that this PC port will be announced sometime in May 2024. The release date of the game is still unknown to us.” Considering God of War Ragnarök launched in 2022, a PC port could be imminent as it fits the timeline set by Jim Ryan. Previously, it has been speculated by the Giant Bomb podcast hosted by Jeff Grubb that there would be a PlayStation Showcase sometime in May. He said, “The PlayStation showcase is happening this month still, apparently, but whether it is next week or the week after I don’t know,” during the May 8 episode of Giant Bomb.

It’s worth mentioning that even the alleged PlayStation Showcase has no confirmation from Sony, so fans should take all leaks and rumours with a grain of salt. As of this post, Sony has made no official confirmation on a PlayStation Showcase or a God of War Ragnarök port, but CGMagazine will keep fans posted on when (and if) an announcement like that is made.