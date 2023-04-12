FFXVI PlayStation State of Play Happens Tomorrow

A new PlayStation State of Play is coming on April 13, aimed at giving us a closer look at Final Fantasy XVI, featuring 20 minutes of FFXVI gameplay.

Fans have been anticipating the next title in the mainline Final Fantasy series since 2020, and thankfully the release date is finally this year. But, to hold fans over for the impending June 22 release date, Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play that will feature a brand-new look at the RPG. The PlayStation Blog says the presentation is set to include new gameplay and detail “the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system” that was presented in previous trailers. The latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer can be seen below.

Although the latest info surrounding FFXVI was unveiled back at the Game Awards 2022 in December, it showed a better look at the dark fantasy setting players will find themselves embroiled in, including series mainstays Shiva and Ifrit, as powerful summons that help in battle but are now referred to as Eikons instead of previous titles that range from Eidolons to Guardian Forces.

What’s most interesting is although the PlayStation State of Play is set to focus on and feature FFXVI, Senior Manager of Content Communications of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Brett Elston, said, “We’re happy to announce this week’s State of Play will dive into all this and more,” so while it hasn’t been directly confirmed whether other titles will make an appearance or not, ‘and more’ could potentially mean other announcements or feature other titles from Sony’s staggering catalogue.

How To Watch the PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play will launch tomorrow, April 13, at 5:00 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the event live on the official PlayStation Twitch channel or go to their YouTube, where the pending video is already there waiting for liftoff.