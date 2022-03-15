Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Confirm Players can Catch Arceus

Pokémon‘s Twitter account revealed that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will be able to add the God Pokémon, Arceus to their party this month, Darkrai is coming next month.

For Arceus to appear in the game, It’s not as simple as booting up the Nintendo Switch, there are a few conditions players will have to meet.

How to Catch Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

In order to appease Pokémon‘s version of God, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players must have a save file that has all the main missions completed. Additionally, players must also have beaten Pokémon League to get into the Hall of Fame and have received the National Pokédex in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

After receiving the National Pokédex will have earned the Azure Flute which players can pick up in their bedroom all the way at the beginning of the game in the hero’s hometown. After picking it up, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players need to head to Spear Pillar, this is the only place Arceus will show up for you to attempt to take on. No pressure you’re only duking it out with god to try to become its master. In order for Arceus to make its grand entrance, please make sure you have updated your version of the fourth-generation Pokémon game remake to version 1.3.0.

Next month another legendary Pokémon, Darkrai will be available for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players but only for a limited time. Just like with Arceus, players need to the Pokémon League and have acquired the National Pokédex in the game. After having those checked off, players can use the Mystery Gift feature to acquire the Member Card item, afterward, you can head to Newmoon Island to battle and capture Darkrai. Be warned though you only have between April 1st through May 1st to get Darkrai.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released on the Nintendo Switch back in November, both versions went on to sell close to 14 million units on Nintendo’s hybrid system, according to Nintendo’s February Nintendo report.