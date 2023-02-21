News

A Special Pokémon Presents Is Taking Place On February 27

IT'S POKEMON DAY!
| February 21, 2023
a special pokemon presents is taking place on february 27 23022102

Today, The Pokémon Company announced the airtime of their newest Pokémon Presents, which is a presentation that features the latest Pokémon news landing on Pokémon Day.

Coming fresh off the heels of the huge patch notes 1.2.0 revealed by Nintendo, The Pokémon Company continues to strike while the iron is hot, and has revealed a planned Pokémon Presents that is set to drop on February 27. The Presentation will likely cover everything the Pokémon world has in store for fans, which may include upcoming Pokémon Home compatibility with Scarlet & Violet, or even reveal some of the speculative DLC that the rumour mill has been churning on about since soon after Scarlet & Violet‘s release back in November.

While the patch 1.2.0 is set to launch at the end of February and fix MANY of the reported bugs plaguing the new Pokémon generation — including quality of life changes such as more streamlined box organization functionality — this announced Pokémon Presents lands on the same day, and it’s safe to assume both events will directly correlate with each other considering the launch times. Pokémon Presents broadcasts have traditionally torn the curtain open for fans to truly get excited over the franchise, as the latest one that dropped back in August 2022 revealed the existence of the Scarlet & Violet titles.

A Special Pokemon Presents Is Taking Place On February 27 From Their Official Youtube Channel 23022102

Seeing as how the latest Presents lands on Pokémon Day, February 27, many of the upcoming panned releases may show up for the event. The Pokémon Trading Card Game is releasing a brand new set which effectively ends the Sword & Shield releases in favour of Paldean featured monsters, while also adjusting the general design of the iconic cards, so fans may see more news regarding that release.

Fans can effectively livestream the entire Pokémon Presents on February 27 at 9:00 a.m. on their official YouTube channel, and fans are of course free to speculate on what the future might bring to the land of Pokémon.

