The Pokémon Company International Tells Fans To “Pokémon Together” Ahead Of Anniversary

Campaign Trailer, Online Hub, and Call for #PokemonTogether
| February 15, 2023
With Pokémon Day 2023 right around the corner, The Pokémon Company wants fans to come together to celebrate this year’s festivities.

On February 27, 1996, the first Pokémon video games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, launched in Japan and introduced players to the concept of battling and trading Pokémon by connecting their Game Boy devices.

Since then, Trainers around the world have come together to celebrate their love for the brand on February 27th, better known as Pokémon Day. This year, The Pokémon Company International is celebrating the original and enduring spirit of connectivity, which began with those first games by inviting Trainers to “Pokémon Together” throughout 2023.

Beginning today, fans around the world are invited to post photos and videos showcasing their love for the franchise and sharing favourite memories on social media. Posts tagged with #PokemonTogether will have the chance to be aggregated into a mosaic in the style of the iconic Poké Ball that will be revealed on Pokémon Day.

“Since its beginning, Pokémon has had the unique ability of physically and virtually bringing people together,” said Andy Hartpence, senior director of brand marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “In 2023, we look forward to recognizing this aspect of the brand and inviting its remarkable community of fans to experience the many ways they can connect and ‘Pokémon Together’ across the franchise. We welcome Trainers to Play-, Discover-, Watch-, Collect-, Trade-, and beginning this Pokémon Day, Celebrate Pokémon Together.”

Following last year’s release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there isn’t much announced for upcoming releases for the popular monster-catching brand. With Pokémon Day usually comes a slew of announcements for the coming year, so fans can expect to hear more about what’s to come at the end of the month.

