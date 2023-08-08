Pokémon Presents – All The Big Announcements

Today, Game Freak unleashed a new Pokémon Presents chock full of information regarding what’s coming for Pokémon, including Scarlet & Violet DLC info.

A new Pokémon Presents launched today, and it was full of upcoming information regarding new developments for the Pokémon series. Fans were briefly exposed to the upcoming Pokémon Anime, as well as the inclusion of Pokémon Stadium 2 for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. Fans who have yet to see the presentation can find it below.

New Animated Series

First up was a sneak peek at a new small-format animated series based on the Pokémon TCG called Pokémon Path to the Peak. It revolves around a new hero who discovers that his school has a Pokémon Club, and features exciting TCG battles. The new animated series will debut at the Pokémon World Championships 2023, and the first episode will air on August 11.

Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date

The release date for Detective Pikachu Returns was then excitedly announced, with Pikachu and his partner Trainer Tim set to uncover the truth lurking behind the scenes in Ryme City. The release date for the Pikachu-based sequel was announced today at the Pokémon Presents presentation as October 6.

Pokémon Go Update News

The Pokémon Presents then revealed that creatures from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region will be making their way to Pokémon Go, and like other small teaser announcements from the presentation, more information will be revealed at a later date, but the upcoming three Pokémon Go Fest events were detailed. From August 4-6, two Fest events will be held simultaneously in London, England and Osaka, Japan. Later in the month, another Fest will be held in New York City from August 18 to August 20. Fans planning to attend can find more information on the official Go website.

Classic Pokémon Titles Hitting Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass

Then it was revealed that two classic titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. The Pokémon Trading Card Game, originally released for the Game Boy in 1998, and Pokémon Stadium 2 are finally coming to Nintendo Switch, and the best news is that they will be available later today. Following this announcement, the Pokémon Presents delved into the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC, revealing much more information, including a release date.

The Pokémon Presents then revealed a new Tera Raid event featuring Mewtwo, aptly titled “Get Mew & Mewtwo. Trainers who want to secure their very own Mythical Mew Pokémon can do so today with a simple Mystery Gift Code. After receiving the Mystery Gift feature by visiting Los Platos, Trainers can access it through Poké Portal and use the code GETY0URMEW to literally get their Mew. Each Mew will have a different nature and Tera type, and will be available until September 18th, so get yours now.

Following the Mew Giveaway, fans will be able to face Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark in a Tera Raid from September 1 to September 17. Mewtwo will be exclusive to seven-star raids, so bringing an optimized team will be the only way to defeat the legend.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Info

The Pokémon Presents closed out with new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC info, and there was a lot revealed this time around. New info from the first part of the upcoming DLC, The Teal Mask, has been revealed including the release date of September 13. Trainers will be able to encounter Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in the new area called Kitakami. The theme appears to follow a traditional Japanese Summer Festival, complete with kimonos and minigames. Pokémon from previous games will also make their first appearance in Paldea, with Snorlax and Ninetails making their Paldean debut, with many others.

The second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, then revealed more information regarding the new Blueberry Academy, where trainers will have to enroll as exchange students. This expansion introduces the new Pokémon Terapagos, the entity responsible for the Terastallization phenomenon. Of course, the new creature has ties to the ever elusive Area Zero, so hopefully, more will be revealed regarding the mysterious area.

Two new evolutions have been confirmed for Pokémon native to the Galar region. The Pokémon Presents revealed Duralodon’s evolution, Archaludon, and Applin’s new evolution Dipplin. These are brand new Pokémon exclusive to the new Scarlet & Violet DLC. In true blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it fashion, Game Freak also slyly gave a sneak peek at the Paradox Forms of Cobalion and Raikou. Cobalion follows the previous Virizion Paradox Form, and adopts a new futuristic look, whereas Raikou follows Walking Wake and looks more prehistoric.

That just about wraps up the big announcements from the Pokémon Presents showcase today. Fans looking for more information can fly over to the official Game Freak website for more information.