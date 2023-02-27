Pokémon Presents Event Reveals Scarlet & Violet DLC, Exciting New Show, And Sleep Finally Returns

The Pokémon Company celebrated its anniversary this year with a DLC announcement for Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon Sleep is re-revealed after a long hiatus, and a new Netflix stop-motion show is in the works.

With several exciting announcements and lots of updates, here is everything that was shown at the Pokémon Presents event for February 2023:

The Pokémon World Championships

To kick off the event, the upcoming Pokémon World Championships were discussed, and with over 10,000 trainers coming to last year’s event in London, the competition’s first visit to Yokohama, Japan, looks to be an eventful one. Taking place from August 11th to 13th, players can compete in Scarlet & Violet, the Trading Card Game, Pokémon Go, as well as Pokémon Unite. Broadcasts for the event will take place all weekend.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Classic

Additionally, a premium Trading Card Game set was revealed—called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic—which features a sleek, black design and high-quality pieces that will “last a lifetime.” Designed in collaboration with Nendo, Creatures, and The Pokémon Company, a sneak peek will be given at the World Championships in August, with more information to be released from there.

Pokémon Concierge

The Pokémon Company has partnered with Netflix to create an original story set at a resort where the Pokémon are the guests. Pokémon Concierge is made with stop-motion animation from Dwarf Studio and will expand the Pokémon universe.

Pokémon Unite

Coming into its second year, Pokémon Unite has exceeded 100 million total downloads and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Zacian—the legendary Pokémon from Sword & Shield—is leaping into the battle with its Sovereign Sword attack. Zacian’s Weald event and a Boss Rush are on the way, with rewards available for completing a new set of missions.

Pokémon Café ReMix

The Paldean starters from Scarlet & Violet are making their way to Pokémon Café ReMix along with a new Paldean dish. Progress through the event, and you’ll get to pick one of the starters to join your staff. Also, Greninja is getting a “Great Chef” outfit, and Five-Star Chefs can receive deliveries again.

Pokémon Masters EX

Trainers can celebrate Pokémon Day and Pokémon Masters EX’s 3.5 Year Anniversary with special log-in bonuses and new master sync pairs. Those who log in today will receive 3,000 gems as a celebratory gift. Trainers can also log in throughout the coming weeks to claim additional bonuses, such as a 5-Star Champion Select Scout Ticket and 10-Pair Scout Tickets.

Pokémon Sleep

Coming in the Summer of 2023, the long-dormant Pokémon Sleep was finally re-revealed for iOS and Android. For those hoping to “rest your very best,” you’ll get to turn your sleep into a game where a Snorlax resides on a small island, and depending on the way in which you sleep, different Pokémon will be seen sleeping around the Snorlax. Doozing, Snoozing, or Slumbering are the base types of sleep, with rarer forms unlocking rare Pokémon. Just leave your smartphone by your head and pass out.

Or, if you’d rather not use your smartphone, you can use this thing! Connected with Sleep and Pokémon Go, this device works simply with the press of a button when you are about to go to sleep and again when you wake up. The coolest feature is a Pikachu trapped inside that will sing lullabies to you, so you sleep much better.

Also working much like the Pokémon Go Plus device, it can automatically spin PokéStops for you and catch Pokémon (but now you can use Great Balls and Ultra Balls too). Eventually, the sleep data collected will be able to transmit to Pokémon Go, where a Snorlax wearing a nightcap will be encountered.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Starting things off, two new Paradox Pokémon are on the way, with Walking Wake (Suicune) and Iron Leaves (Virizion). They will be available during a Tera Raid Battle Event that starts today! Additionally, Scarlet & Violet will soon connect with Pokémon Go, where postcards can be sent from Go, which will change Vivillon’s type, as well as allow Go players to catch a Roaming Gimmighoul. Pokémon Home is planned for Scarlet & Violet in early 2023, so it should be very soon!

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero was revealed as the large story-based DLC for Scarlet & Violet and will be split into two parts. The Teal Mask will be available in Fall 2023 and will allow players to visit a foreign land. Ogrepon is the new legendary Pokémon, with Ninetales, Yanma, and more new Pokémon coming with it.

The Indigo Disc is the second part of the DLC, coming in Winter 2023, and will have the player becoming an exchange student at Blueberry Academy. Terapogos is the legendary Pokémon for this portion of the DLC. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is available for pre-order right now, with new uniform sets available for those early buyers. Additionally, a Hisuan Zoroark can be acquired via code for those who purchase by October 31st, 2023.